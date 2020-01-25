Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lucretia V. Holden promoted to Executive Director at the Fisher Center

Lucretia V. Holden promoted to Executive Director at the Fisher Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucretia V. Holden has been promoted to Executive Director at The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Holden was hired as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Operations in 2017 to oversee personnel, administration, and projects.  As Executive Director, Holden will be accountable for managing the operating budget and personnel, charting the future growth of the organization, maintaining the Foundation’s impeccable ratings, overseeing fundraising, marketing and communication plans and strengthening the core programs.

“We’re pleased with the work Lucretia Holden continues to graciously perform, specifically after the passing of the Foundation’s President,” said Barry R. Sloane, Chairman of the Board.  “She is a nice fit for the Foundation with her management and event planning experience and artistic background.  We are confident that her passion and commitment to the mission of the Foundation will creatively raise awareness in our communities and funds for Alzheimer’s research.”

Before joining the Fisher Center Foundation, Holden served as Chief Operating Officer at Intersections International, a nonprofit social justice organization of the Collegiate Churches of New York.  As COO, Holden provided expertise in planning and implementing workplace policies, procedures, administration, organizational expansion, and operational systems.  She served on the organization’s leadership team for nine and a half years and helped raise awareness and program funding.  A 15-year veteran of the nonprofit sector, Holden’s previous work focused on advocacy for the arts and marginalized communities such as people with disabilities, LGBTQIA, and Veterans.  Holden’s repertoire also includes vast professional visual and performance arts. 

“I am honored to be a part of the Fisher Center Foundation’s 25 years of excellent service.  Like many families, my family has been deeply affected by Alzheimer’s disease.  I will continue to diligently work to help find a cure for this disease; this fight is not only professional, it’s personal,” Holden stated.

Holden is a certified professional with the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM). She holds an MA from American University, in Washington, DC, and a BAA from American College for Applied Arts in Atlanta, GA.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is an organization that provides millions of dollars for breakthrough Alzheimer’s research under the leadership of Dr. Marc Flajolet, a close collaborator of the lab’s founding researcher, the late Nobel laureate Dr. Paul Greengard, and his team of over 45 internationally renowned scientists at the Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, for the eighth year in a row, and received a perfect score of 100, placing the organization in the top 1% of the 9,241 charities rated.

*****

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center, please visit alzinfo.org.  Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Christina Hall
Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
2129151322
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.