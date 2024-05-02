ROCKLEDGE, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LUKE, a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, is proud to announce it has received a 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $43B from the Defense Health Agency (DHA). As part of the unrestricted vendor pool, LUKE will support the DHA Medical Q-Coded Support and Services-Next Generation (MQS2-NG) program for the period of June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2034.

The MQS-2 is an enterprise strategic sourcing program that implements a performance-based, strategic sourcing acquisition strategy with respect to entering into contracts for the services of health care professional staff.

“We are honored to partner with DHA in fulfilling its mission,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “With our extensive experience in comprehending and meeting the distinct requirements of government clients, alongside a mutual drive to deliver the care deserved by our military and their families, LUKE is committed to delivering nothing short of excellent performance.”

The required services include credentialed (privileged and non-privileged) and non-credentialed contract workers across various healthcare labor categories in support of mission requirements within DHA hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities, and health activities in the 50 United States, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. territories and possessions.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including “hard-to-find” positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals. https://lukestaffing.com/

