Stuart Archer and Angela Bailey join Board of Directors of healthcare and professional services firm dedicated to making a positive impact

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luke & Associates (“Luke” or the “Company”), a provider of healthcare and professional services, announced the addition of Stuart Archer and Angela Bailey to the Board of Directors.

Stuart Archer is a seasoned executive with expertise in multi-state and multi-site hospital operations, with extensive healthcare experience in the long-term acute care and post-acute care settings. He is currently the CEO of Oceans Healthcare, a behavioral health provider focused on the healing and long-term recovery of older adults and seniors. Previously, Mr. Archer served as Chief Operating Officer at LifeCare Management Services, a pioneer in long-term acute care with 24 hospitals across nine states and was Senior Vice President of Market Development for LHC Group, a leading national provider of post-acute care services with over 400 locations across 37 states.

“The requirement for efficient staffing and delivery of high-quality care has never been greater,” said Mr. Archer. “I see in Luke a team that has the experience, compassion and integrity to do what it takes to steadily bring impactful solutions to the marketplace, and I stand ready to support them in these efforts.”

Angela Bailey devoted over 40 years to public service with leadership roles in several high profile, complex U.S. Government agencies. She served as Chief Human Capital Officer with the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as an Associate Director for Employee Services and Chief Operating Officer, and the Department of Defense as a Labor/Employee Relations Officer. Ms. Bailey has been recognized with Presidential Rank Awards by two administrations, 2017 (Meritorious) and 2021 (Distinguished), for her leadership, innovation, dedication and commitment to the Federal workforce and the citizens they serve.

“Luke has made a commitment to provide quality care to those who protect and serve our nation and that is a mission I am very passionate about,” said Ms. Bailey. “I am excited to continue my service by helping Luke fulfill this important need.”

“The addition of Angie and Stuart to our Board will provide invaluable experience,” said Jim Barfield, Luke Executive Chairman. “Angie brings a wealth of knowledge related to leadership, recruiting, and human capital, while Stuart is an expert in running multi-state, multi-site healthcare operations. As we position ourselves for rapid growth to serve the growing needs for care in our nation, I look forward to working with such respected and innovative leaders.”

About Luke

Luke was founded in 2004 with a mission to provide quality healthcare to our military men, women, and families. Since it was established, Luke has employed over 6,000 healthcare workers, delivered care at over 150 military installations, and treated millions of patients. In 2022, Luke and Dependable Health Services, a medical and non-medical staffing agency serving government entities, joined forces in areas where they have both built strong reputations as successful third-party providers of recruitment, training, credentialing, and management of medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals. Built on a foundation of strong values and ethics, Luke is dedicated to positively impacting people through quality care. To learn more about Luke, visit https://lukeassoc.com/.

