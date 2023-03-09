CHICO, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU) today announced the expansion of the size of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) from nine (9) directors to eleven (11) directors and the appointment of Crystal Landsem to serve as a Class II director and Caroline Sheu to serve as a Class III director, effective March 8, 2023. The Board has determined that Ms. Sheu qualifies as an independent director under Nasdaq rules.

“I am pleased to announce the exciting additions of Crystal and Caroline to our Board of Directors,” said David McCreight, Executive Chairman of Lulus. “Both Crystal and Caroline bring a wealth of knowledge across finance and marketing disciplines, respectively, having focused on high-growth, tech enabled businesses throughout their careers.”

Ms. Landsem has served as Chief Executive Officer of Lulus since March 6, 2023. Previously, she served as Lulus’ Co-President since July 2020 and Chief Financial Officer since September 2015. Prior to joining Lulus, Ms. Landsem held broad leadership roles across the consumer and technology industries, including start-ups and organizations such as 11 Main, an Alibaba Group Company, and Walmart. Ms. Landsem holds a CPA license in California and received a B.A. degree in Business Administration with an option in Accounting from California State University-Chico.

“Following my recent appointment to CEO, I’m pleased to be joining the Board of Directors to further Lulus’ strategic goals and support the future success of this business to continue delivering value to our customers and key stakeholders,” said Ms. Landsem.

Ms. Sheu brings over 21 years of experience in marketing leadership at world-class organizations like Google, Gap, Disney, Sony, and Adobe, among others. She has successfully launched high-growth, direct-to-consumer concepts at leading brands and has a first-hand understanding of the role of data and technology in the consumer experience. Ms. Sheu earned a J.D./M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, an M.A. degree from the University of California-Berkeley, and a B.A. degree from the University of California-Los Angeles.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with David, Crystal, and the rest of the talented Lulus Board,” said Ms. Sheu. “The Company sits at the intersection of retail and technology, and I’m keen to collaborate with the team as they drive consumer engagement and brand loyalty and grow lifetime value.”

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

