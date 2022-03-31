Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lulus Appoints Kira Yugay to the Board of Directors

Lulus Appoints Kira Yugay to the Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

CHICO, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU) today announced the appointment of Kira Yugay to serve on its Board of Directors (“Board”), effective immediately. Ms. Yugay is replacing Tom Belatti on the Board. Mr. Belatti, a Vice President at H.I.G. Growth Partners and a director of Lulus since June 2021, submitted his resignation from the Board, effective March 30, 2022.

“We are very pleased to have Kira join our Board of Directors,” said David McCreight, Chief Executive Officer of Lulus. “Kira’s strong operational background and experience in the technology sector will be a valuable resource as we continue to grow and optimize our unique, digitally native platform.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Lulus Board of Directors and work closely with this talented and dynamic management team,” said Ms. Yugay. “Lulus has an impressive trajectory, and I’m eager to partner with them through their next phase of growth to continue the momentum and deliver value to shareholders.”

Since 2019, Ms. Yugay has served in roles of increasing responsibility at H.I.G. Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, where she currently serves as a Principal. At H.I.G. Capital, Ms. Yugay focuses on private equity investments in middle market businesses in the technology sector and is responsible for all key aspects of the transaction process, including deal origination, transaction structuring and negotiating, and post-closing portfolio company oversight.

Prior to joining H.I.G. Capital, Ms. Yugay held private equity investing roles at Warburg Pincus between 2014 and 2018 and at Greenbriar Equity Group between 2010 and 2012. She has also held operating roles at healthcare services and technology companies. Ms. Yugay began her career at Citigroup, where she advised clients on M&A transactions, capital raises, and other strategic initiatives. Ms. Yugay earned her undergraduate B.A. degree, summa cum laude, from Columbia University and M.B.A., with distinction, from Harvard Business School.

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media

Noelle Sadler
Chief Marketing Officer
noelle@lulus.com

Investors

Crystal Landsem
Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
investors@lulus.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.