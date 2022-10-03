Breaking News
Lumanity Expands Launch Excellence Capabilities

Enhanced endtoend service offering supporting products from early drug development through to commercialization

New York, NY, October 3, 2022 – Lumanity today announced that it has expanded its pharmaceutical product launch capabilities, creating a technology-enabled, end-to-end launch excellence service offering.

Lumanity’s best-in-class launch excellence services combine development and commercialization strategies with launch planning and implementation. As a result, the company’s biotech and pharma clients can draw on an increased range of services to shape winning strategies, structure an organizational approach to launch, support launch execution, and track the entire launch program.

Steve Mather, Global President of Commercial Consulting at Lumanity, said, “Innovative assets being developed by biotech and pharma are entering a continually evolving and complex market landscape. This raises the stakes for successful commercialization strategy and launch. Our team can help assure excellence by defining winning strategy, aligning cross-functional teams, and designing and tracking launch plans.”

A key component of the Lumanity launch excellence offering is the proprietary launch management technology platform, Ignite™. Ignite is a market-leading software solution with supporting consulting services that helps clients manage cross-functional global launch planning with seamless implementation. Ignite was originally developed by Innovative Edge (“IE”), which Lumanity acquired earlier this year and has since been rebranded as part of Lumanity.

Tracey Barnes, Vice President of Launch Excellence at Lumanity and former IE team member, said, “Ignite enables launch teams to have visibility on the progress of plans and deliverables, driving swift decisions to enhance launch. Being part of Lumanity means we can add further value in helping cross-functional teams develop and execute their launch programs.”

Lumanity has over 25 years of experience helping its pharma and biotech clients navigate launch challenges across all major therapeutic areas. Lumanity supports 30 brand launches per year in more than 60 markets around the world, with a large concentration of those in rare diseases, advanced therapeutics, immunology, and oncology. For more information on Lumanity’s launch excellence capabilities, visit its webpage.   

CONTACT:
Peter Marangos

+1 702 776 0985 / peter.marangos@lumanity.com

About Lumanity
Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. By transforming data and information into real world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,200+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical companies and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year.

For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

