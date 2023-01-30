LUMANITY EXPANDS MEDICAL AFFAIRS CAPABILITIES

Enhanced solutions to deliver effective medical strategies, cross-functional communication plans, and programs to connect with patients and providers

Bethesda, MD, Jan 30, 2023 – Lumanity today announced that it has enhanced its medical affairs offering with the integration of medical affairs consulting capabilities under the Lumanity brand.

Lumanity has built a leadership position in medical affairs with best-in-class consulting, communications, clinical and regulatory, health outcomes and real world evidence, and patient advocacy and engagement services. This comprehensive offering was further enhanced with the integration of additional consulting capabilities from Zipher Medical Affairs, acquired in 2022 and now rebranded to Lumanity. These medical affairs consulting capabilities enable Lumanity to work with its clients to build and optimize medical affairs organizations, develop and implement medical strategic plans, design, evaluate, and execute data generation programs, and accelerate launch readiness. The purpose-built and uniquely integrated nature of Lumanity’s medical affairs practice allows the company to support clients in their efforts to: attain a balanced multistakeholder perspective, influence regulatory strategy and path, and effectively engage customers through a deeper understanding of data, insights, and tools.

Peg Crowley-Nowick, former President of Zipher, now President of Medical Affairs Consulting at Lumanity said, “Change in the biopharma industry is a constant, and no one understands that truth better than the medical affairs functions within these organizations. The role of medical affairs has expanded far beyond scientific communication and education. Today, they are a key strategic partner within the drug development process, providing critical insights into market access, real world evidence, and patient-centric approaches to care. It truly is a thrilling time to be in this industry and I’m incredibly excited with the breadth and depth of offerings we can now provide to our clients.”

Lumanity’s medical affairs offering is further enhanced by its broad expertise in real world evidence, patient-centered outcomes, patient engagement, and creative and digital innovation. Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity said, “Bringing our deep knowledge and capabilities in medical affairs together with the breadth of offerings across the organization has provided unique and impactful solutions for our clients over the past year. Our focus on developing innovative solutions to improve the experience for patients worldwide has been strengthened by the addition of Zipher and the foundation it has provided to build these new capabilities in the medical affairs space.”

For more information on Lumanity’s medical affairs capabilities, visit its webpage.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. By transforming data and information into real world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,300+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical companies and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year.

For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn.