Open to current students and small businesses, the annual competition showcases up-and-coming leaders of design

Walnut Creek, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is excited to announce its inaugural Design Luminaries Competition, an annual competition created to highlight the work of the next generation of emerging makers in the design community.

On March 1, 2023, submissions for the design of a co-op design workspace will open to all active students in the U.S. with a documented interest in the fields of interior design and architecture, as well as small businesses that have been open for a minimum of two years and employ three or fewer individuals. All submissions must be postmarked by May 19.

“I’m thrilled to launch the first Design Luminaries Competition at Lumens,” says Laura Walsh, CEO. “Aligned with the company’s vision to inspire and connect the world with good design, this competition is a unique opportunity for students and entrepreneurs to expand their professional portfolios at a critical moment in their careers. As a leader in the design community, it’s essential that we make space for new voices and ideas, and the annual Design Luminaries Competition will do just that.”

Competition contenders will be required to submit their furnished plan of the co-op design workspace with 2-3 illustrated examples, a description of the room, a product list using Lumens products where possible and a copy of their resume/CV. The inaugural competition will be judged by a committee comprised of three Lumens representatives, Laura Walsh (CEO), Ann Petersen (Director of Brand Marketing), and Patricia Kittredge (SVP of Innovation + Growth), as well as the Lumens Innovators Council which includes Shari Francis, Adi Goodrich, Wesley Moon, Anne Sage, Victoria Tonelli and Alvin Wayne.

Starting in September 2023, 6 awards will be announced in the categories of Innovative and Exemplary Design, Great Narrative and Audience Choice for best student submission and best small business submission. Award-winning submissions will receive prizes that may include cash, credit to be used on Lumens.com and mentorship opportunities. For more information, visit https://lumens.com/design-luminaries.html.



