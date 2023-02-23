Industry experts look toward more color, the end of sparse interiors and a continued focus on sustainability in design and practice

Walnut Creek, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walnut Creek, CA—Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is excited to announce its release of the Innovators Council Design Trend Predictions for 2023. A cohort of interior designers, industry entrepreneurs, educators and influencers including Shari Francis, Adi Goodrich, Wesley Moon, Anne Sage, Victoria Tonelli and Alvin Wayne, the Innovators Council is an eclectic group of individuals, each uniquely poised to report on the pulse of contemporary design.

Go for Bold

For 2023, the Innovators Council is looking toward warm, earthy and bold colors in design. “As of recently, I noticed my clients conscientiously choosing color,” says Shari Francis, owner and Principal Interior Designer of Dadapt. “Color in furniture, experimenting with color for wall treatments—just color in all varieties.” Toronto-based designer Victoria Tonelli agrees: “Rich, saturated colors will make a major comeback in 2023. I think this color category will start to be seen on walls and used in a bigger, more impactful way than just throw pillows.” Interior designer Alvin Wayne says he’s looking forward to colors inspired by biophilic design: “I would love to see more nature coming inside through plant life and patterned wallpaper that reflects nature,” he says.

Elaborate Architectural Details

“After years of sparse white boxes, I’ve been loving the recent return to celebrating more elaborate interior architecture,” says interior designer Anne Sage, who also reports an increase of built-in shelving, wainscotting and coved ceilings in recent design projects. According to the Innovators Council, interior environments will lean into rich, layered details and styles rather than the minimalist aesthetic of years past. “Archways and curves are going to have even more of a moment in 2023 than they did in 2022,” says Tonelli. “Even in the most modern of spaces, the incorporation of curves and softer lines instead of straight angles and squares will soften spaces and add a ton of character and interest.”

Sourcing Sustainably

As efforts to create more sustainably change manufacturing and production processes throughout the design industry, design professionals are also seeking new and varied ways to infuse their projects with eco-friendly, eco-conscious design. In 2023, Francis hopes to see more sustainability, “but more as a staple rather than a trend,” she says. Artist and spatial designer Adi Goodrich says that she hopes to “see more custom pieces that are collectable and made in small quantities,” and interior designer Wesley Moon is looking toward “original artisan-made furniture” to increase sustainable practices for his design firm.

