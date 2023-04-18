As laws take effect that impact lighting distributors and retailers, Lumens has initiated the transition to LED lighting.

Skynest LED Pendant by Marcel Wanders for FLOS New at Lumens, by FLOS. Made from recycled materials and eco-friendly integrated LED.

Walnut Creek, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is pleased to announce a major initiative to transition light bulbs and fixtures carried on the site to meet federal energy efficiency mandates in 2023.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy passed two laws that set stricter efficiency standards for light bulbs, aimed at phasing out inefficient incandescent lights with an eye on energy and carbon savings. Traditional bulbs lose more than 95% of their energy as heat, using more energy to produce less light, with consequences for cooling efficiencies in buildings as well as a significant carbon contribution to climate change. Under the new standards, the switch to more efficient lighting such as LED is estimated to prevent more than 200 million tons of carbon pollution over the next decades—the equivalent of what 48 million cars emit in a year. And the monetary savings are equally impressive: Americans stand to save $3 billion in energy costs per year by implementing these new standards.

More information is available on Lumens’ content library The Edit, including an LED learning center comprising a comprehensive, expert perspective on these new standards and laws, as well as technological aspects behind LED performance like CRI and Kelvin color temperature, conversion charts to aid in purchasing LEDs, an LED buyer’s guide and features on prominent designs.

“We are proud to lead the charge toward a more energy-efficient future,” said Kecia Hielscher, SVP Merchandising. “Lumens is implementing our strategy ahead of the laws coming into play to help amplify the messages of corporate responsibility and sustainable beauty, in alignment with our company mission and the core values we share with our sister brands and parent company Design Holding.”

In addition to the energy efficiency and cost savings a switch to LED offers, updated technologies and engineering have driven the most innovative and flexible lighting fixtures ever developed. The early days of LED technology saw cold, unnatural lighting effects and an unimpressive range of basic fixtures. Today’s designs, however, have upended modern lighting design to offer warm, comfortable lighting that can dim, change color and be shaped into designs the traditional light bulb could never achieve: Examples include the sinuous Squiggle LED Chandelier by Rotaliana by LUMINART, the sculpturally significant In the Wind LED Floor Lamp by Nemo and the petal-like Heracleum collection by Moooi, featuring co-founder Marcel Wanders’ ingenious Electrosandwich technology.

LED sources that can bend, twist, flatten and shape into any configuration have become prominent in more than just lighting designs. Lighted mirrors with integrated LEDs are evolving, as seen in Vanita & Casa’s Ghost technology that obscures the LED strip when the light is off for an uninterrupted mirror surface. And outdoor hospitality installations are including illuminated designs as both light source and functional furniture, exemplified in Vondom’s Ulm collection.

As leaders in the design space, Lumens has committed to transitioning to LEDs ahead of regulations going into effect, offering a vast selection of LED designs spanning lighting, furniture and décor. This assortment is fully backed by a wealth of knowledge on technical compatibilities, installation, product selection and more through Lumens’ ALA-certified service and sales teams, who can answer questions about the transition via phone or chat.

For more information, visit https://www.lumens.com/the-edit/the-lumens-guide-to-led/

Lumens | Enlightened by Design

Lumens is North America’s premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 350+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else. Lumens’ vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2001 and incorporating the heritage of YLighting, Lumens is part of international group Design Holding. www.lumens.com.

Design Holding is a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Driven by a purpose of “We design for a beautiful life,” the Group designs for the planet, people and culture.

