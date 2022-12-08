MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumina Datamatics UK Ltd. signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in UK-based Sunrise Setting Ltd., a boutique company based in Brixham, UK, supporting academic and other publishers including non-publisher organizations to produce more than 500 publications each year.

“The acquisition of Sunrise Setting Ltd. deepens our commitment to our current customers, and also fits with our strategic growth plan. Sunrise Setting Ltd.’s customers will benefit greatly from our broad range of publishing and technology solutions. The depth and experience of Sunrise Setting Ltd. will enhance Lumina Datamatics’ presence in the UK and EU regions and will help us gain a competitive advantage in the publishing space,” said Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO of Lumina Datamatics.

“There is clear alignment with our company offerings and we are looking forward to taking advantage of the synergies resulting from our collaboration which will be beneficial to customers,” said Jessica Stock and Alistair Smith, Directors, Sunrise Setting Ltd.

About Lumina Datamatics

Globally, 8 of the top-10 publishers and 3 of the top-5 eCommerce retailers trust Lumina Datamatics as their strategic partner in providing content, analytics, eCommerce and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and eRetailers to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics’ expert solutions combine its various in-house and client facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India.

About Sunrise Setting Ltd

Sunrise Setting Ltd. has over 30 years’ experience of the STM and HSS market, providing an all-round service to major publishers, learned societies and other organizations in the UK and overseas. Based in Brixham, in the south-west of the UK, Sunrise Setting Ltd. provides publishing expertise through project management of the full production process, or by focusing in on an individual stage of the process, including copy-editing, proofreading, and indexing.

Safe Harbour

Some of the statements in this update are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common in the industry.