NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumina Datamatics, a leading provider of content, analytics, and technology solutions, has launched their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Sensitivity Read Services.

As companies look to deliver equitable, inclusive content which accounts for diverse perspectives, Lumina Datamatics’ DEI Read experts are now available to review content for bias and potential areas of concern, providing feedback for improvement, remediation, or further consideration. Lumina Datamatics is experienced with content of any length or breadth in print and digital formats at all levels.

Inclusive content designed from diverse perspectives can help improve learning and provide a better user experience. Some of the features and benefits include:

– Expansive network of DEI experts with diverse perspectives.

– Streamlined DEI workflow tailor-made to meet your schedule and budget.

– Wide variety of supported formats from print to digital.

– Experience with different forms of content, from narrative and pictures to figures, tables, and multimedia.

– Easy scalability from separate assets to complete courses.

– Account handling by dedicated project managers with experience in handling DEI projects.

– Personal commitment to delivering inclusive and bias-free content.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, “Lumina Datamatics is committed to providing inclusive content across multiple formats. We’re excited to launch this new service at this point in time.”

For queries, please contact Jamie Israel, Vice President, Marketing at Jamie.israel@luminad.com.

To learn more about Lumina Datamatics’ services, visit www.luminadatamatics.com/publishing.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics’ expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India.