NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Luminar on May 26, 2023 with a Class Period from February 28, 2023 to March 17, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Luminar have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Luminar, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: