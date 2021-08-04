Lumio Announces Acquisition of Unyte Home Services Platform

Unyte’s technology & partnerships will accelerate Lumio’s enhancement of the Home Experience for millions of households across the U.S.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumio and Unyte Home Services , today announced the completion of a definitive agreement for Lumio to acquire Unyte Home Services. This deal merges Lumio’s world-class solar and systems offering with Unyte’s powerful home services technology to introduce an unprecedented Home Experience solution to millions of Americans.

Unyte’s unique technology platform provides Lumio customers an A.I. concierge that intelligently answers users’ questions via SMS so they get real time answers without the need to navigate complex enrollment sites or customer service phone trees.

This partnership also layers TV, Internet, home security, pest control, and other services for over 200 million Americans into the Lumio suite of Home Experience (HX) offerings. The resulting platform will simplify and save consumers in the USA millions of dollars by automating and uniting their selection and connection of home services like TV and Internet, with home systems like solar, security, property management, flood sensors, smart sprinklers and HVAC.

Unyte brings strong partnerships with builders, realtors, and service providers nationwide within the rapidly expanding homebuilding and home ownership industry.

Unyte Home Services partner, HomeSphere, is a rebate management platform connecting 2,600+ U.S. homebuilders, constructing 270,000 homes per year with a network of 80+ manufacturers and brands.

“HomeSphere is excited to further strengthen the relationship we have developed with Kevin Copeland and team. With Lumio, we’ll work to accelerate the platform vision and deliver best-in-class home services and renewable energy solutions to our large builder base and, most importantly, their homebuyers,” said Greg Schwarzer, HomeSphere President and CEO.

This acquisition folds yet another premier home service platform under the Lumio masthead, bolstering and streamlining Lumio’s product offering and delivering a more comprehensive and industry-leading technological solution to the Lumio HX stack.

Lumio Co-founder and Chairman, Greg Butterfield commented, “With Unyte’s technology and partnerships Lumio now extends value beyond the rooftop and into the home with the services homeowners use every day. This acquisition is yet another meaningful step toward establishing HX as a new category that Lumio is uniquely positioned to lead.”

ABOUT LUMIO

Founded in December 2020 and based in Lehi, Utah — Lumio is a leading technology company and instant Top-Five U.S. residential solar provider comprising four leading regional solar companies and multiple software platforms. Built upon principles of ethical leadership and customer-first innovation, Lumio’s collective strength lies in experience design, software, partnerships, supply chain, cooperative sales strategies, fulfillment and best-in-class operations. Co-founded by Lumio Chairman Greg Butterfield (WordPerfect, Novell, Legato, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Vivint Solar, SolarWinds, Workfront, Domo, Venafi, Route) and CEO Jonathan Gibbs (SET), Lumio answered the call of Humanity spending more time at home and the need for smarter, more sustainable home technology working to improve and protect their most valuable assets. To learn more, visit https://lumio.com

Lumio is Home Experience, Elevated.™

ABOUT UNYTE

Unyte offers the industry’s first automated platform for connecting home services including TV, Internet, Home Security, Pest Control and Phone. Unyte works with builders, real estate agents, mortgage agents, and property management groups offering a free service for their new homeowners in the connecting and scheduling of essential home services prior to move-in. To learn more, visit https://unytehomes.com

