LONDON, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX)(the “Company”) today announced that it has received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that its securities will be suspended from trading at the open of business on January 9, 2024 as a result of the Company’s failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- LumiraDx Announces its Securities will be Suspended from Trading on Nasdaq at the Open of Business on January 9th - January 5, 2024
- Sparton Announces Revision to Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement Offering For its Critical Metals Exploration Programs - January 5, 2024
- Semantix Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Compliance - January 5, 2024