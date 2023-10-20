BEAT BREATHLESSNESS

Made possible thanks to unrestricted grant funding from AstraZeneca and run by the official charity of Everton Football Club – Everton in the Community – the Liverpool-based hub will provide significant support for individuals suffering from chronic breathlessness and other heart and lung-related conditions in a community-based setting.

The LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is the only NT-proBNP test currently available that can be used with a simple fingerstick sample.

Run on the LumiraDx Platform, the LumiraDx NT-proBNP test is a smart, automated, highly portable diagnostic solution designed to improve access and ease of use for heart health checks, all within 12 minutes.

Covering multiple clinical areas, the LumiraDx Platform is also ideally placed for lung-related health checks and other cardiometabolic disease screening, offering HbA1c, CRP, D-Dimer, Influenza A/B, RSV & SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests; all on a single Platform.*

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and Everton in the Community to set up England’s first community-based heart and lung screening hub, set to go live in November.

The official charity of Everton Football Club will run this novel screening hub from the recently opened People’s Place. The hub will provide the Merseyside community with access to the latest technologies and specialist input from a multidisciplinary team of primary care, heart, and lung specialists to focus on early diagnosis and early treatment for chronic breathlessness in a walk-in setting.

Michael Salla, Deputy CEO for Everton in the Community, said, “We’re delighted to be launching this project, which is the first screening service of its kind for heart failure, COPD and asthma in England. It will use next generation diagnostics that don’t require phlebotomy, while also using artificial intelligence to help detect heart failure and prevent premature mortality alongside reducing the complications of these conditions due to the early detection. We can’t thank AstraZeneca enough for their support to make this happen.”

The heart and lung screening hub will work to raise awareness of medical conditions which cause chronic breathlessness, offer screenings for heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic conditions which are common in the local population as well as offer lifestyle reviews and advice.

David Walton, Chief Commercial Officer at LumiraDx points out, “A full blood draw can be daunting for patients, so the use of a simple fingerstick sample for our NT-proBNP test greatly broadens access to heart health checks within the community. By diagnosing heart failure faster, we aim to make a positive impact on patient outcomes, which then translates into positive economic outcomes for the NHS.”

Dr. Ed Piper, Medical & Scientific Affairs Director at AstraZeneca UK, comments, “AstraZeneca is delighted to support this innovative screening hub in the heart of Merseyside with grant funding. Prompt identification of the underlying cause of chronic breathlessness allows appropriate, tailored intervention which reduces symptoms and improves long term outcomes. The convenience of the hub in The People’s Place will help ensure that broad, rapid access to essential diagnostics is embedded in the community.”

The programme will also work closely with Pumping Marvellous, the UK’s patient-led heart failure charity, who offer vital support to help people live well with heart failure. Nick Hartshorne-Evans, founder and CEO of the charity, commented, “Patients are often initially misdiagnosed or diagnosed late. Patients tell us in our communities that catching their diagnosis quickly and efficiently means they know what they are dealing with. This improves their mental health and ensures they are not suffering from anxiety around the unknown whilst improving access to guideline standard care and treatments.”

In addition, LumiraDx continues to participate in a similar initiative – the “Your Heart Matters” Bus – with strategic collaborator Medtronic. The first event was held over two days in Yorkshire in February 2023 with a follow-up event held in Manchester in July 2023. A third event is scheduled for November 2023 in Leeds.

The strategic partnership with AstraZeneca and Everton in the Community will also work closely with Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and next generation medical technology providers Lenus Health, Us2.ai and ArtiQ. It is yet another example of how LumiraDx continues to drive for improved patient outcomes by broadening access to critical diagnostic tests and ultimately transforming how patient care is delivered within the community.







