LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenues of $21.0 million

Submitted First 510(k) Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 5-minute COVID Ultra test

Submitted COVID/Flu combo test for FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as part of the NIH’s Independent Test Assessment (ITAP) program

More than 1,500 new instruments shipped in Q2, primarily to U.S. pharmacy locations to expand testing capacity for the upcoming respiratory season

Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx, stated, “The submission of our first 510(k) application to the FDA for our COVID Ultra test represents a significant milestone in our ability to deliver on product expansion into the U.S. and could pave the way for additional submissions of other high performing assays on our Platform, many of which are already available in Europe and elsewhere and others which are in late stages of development. In addition, we are seeing revenues from our non-COVID products continue to grow, with the second quarter marking our highest quarter to date for non-COVID revenues. As we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio, we remain dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery worldwide.”

2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $21.0 million, compared to $44.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Non-COVID specific revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $9.2 million, or 44% of total revenues, including $4.4 million of LumiraDx technology revenues and $4.8 million of distribution revenues.

IFRS gross profit was a loss of $9.9 million for the quarter. Total adjusted gross profit was a loss of $6.6 million.

Research and development expenses were $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-IFRS adjusted research and development expenses were $14.3 million in the quarter, compared to $14.8 million in the prior quarter.

Sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-IFRS adjusted sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $17.6 million in the quarter, compared to $19.0 million in the prior quarter.

The continued reductions in operating expenses reflect the impact of the Company’s restructuring programs.

Net loss for the quarter was $49.7 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share. The non-IFRS adjusted net loss for the quarter was $50.2 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share.

At June 30, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $25.3 million.

Recent Developments

On July 20, 2023, we entered into a ninth amendment and waiver to that certain Loan Agreement, dated March 23, 2021 (as amended from time to time, the “Loan Agreement”), with BioPharma Credit Investments V (Master) LP and BPCR Limited Partnership, as lenders, and BioPharma Credit PLC, as collateral agent (the “Ninth Amendment”). The Ninth Amendment provides additional term loans in an aggregate amount of up to $31 million (the “New Term Loans”). We drew down $15.0 million of the New Term Loans on July 21, 2023 and expect to draw the remaining $16.0 million before the end of August.

We continue to work with various strategic advisors on the previously disclosed strategic review of our business and we are also engaged in discussions with our senior lender about the terms of the Loan Agreement, including the covenants in the Ninth Amendment which are scheduled to be measured on September 1, 2023.

In August 2023, we completed the divestiture of INRstar, a patient reporting and decision support tool, as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce costs and focus available resources on the launch of high value assays.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Giffin Daughtridge as President, North America Commercial Operations, and Global Molecular Solutions, effective as of August 1, 2023. Peter Scheu, the previous President, North America Commercial Operations, resigned from his role effective August 1, 2023 but continues to support LumiraDx in an advisory capacity.

Conference Call

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in various stages of development, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx’s diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com .

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position JUNE 30, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Non–Current Assets Other non-current assets $ 798 $ 497 Intangibles and goodwill 32,331 32,170 Right-of-Use Assets 14,035 16,580 Property, plant and equipment 106,827 113,406 Investment in sublease 11,526 11,421 Total Non-Current Assets 165,517 174,074 Current Assets Inventories 85,191 89,965 Tax receivable 25,207 20,987 Trade and other receivables 39,569 55,977 Cash and cash equivalents 25,343 100,010 Total Current Assets 175,310 266,939 TOTAL ASSETS $ 340,827 $ 441,013 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Debt due after more than one year $ (372,346 ) $ (366,479 ) Long term grants (14,446 ) (15,769 ) Other long term liabilities (57,763 ) (49,158 ) Lease liabilities (21,562 ) (22,303 ) Stock warrants (172 ) (339 ) Deferred tax liabilities (260 ) (542 ) Total Non-Current Liabilities (466,549 ) (454,590 ) Current Liabilities Debt due within one year (2 ) (76 ) Government and other grants (14,163 ) (16,296 ) Trade and other payables (65,993 ) (66,277 ) Lease liabilities due within one year (8,847 ) (9,149 ) Total Current Liabilities (89,005 ) (91,798 ) Equity Share capital and share premium (858,429 ) (858,085 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 5,835 (20,026 ) Other reserves (105,585 ) (105,585 ) Accumulated deficit 1,172,788 1,088,804 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 214,609 105,108 Non-controlling interests 118 267 Total Equity 214,727 105,375 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ (340,827 ) $ (441,013 )

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share

and per share data) Revenue $ 21,004 $ 44,726 $ 43,177 $ 171,138 Cost of sales (30,905 ) (39,889 ) (54,836 ) (116,275 ) Gross (Loss)/Profit (9,901 ) 4,837 (11,659 ) 54,863 Gross Margin -47 % 11 % -27 % 32 % Research and development expenses (15,834 ) (47,450 ) (35,315 ) (88,769 ) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses (22,695 ) (37,845 ) (48,671 ) (78,001 ) Operating Loss (48,430 ) (80,458 ) (95,645 ) (111,907 ) Finance income 18,105 188 36,787 5,139 Finance expense (19,057 ) (67,858 ) (34,167 ) (95,315 ) Net finance income / (expense) (952 ) (67,670 ) 2,620 (90,176 ) Loss before Tax (49,382 ) (148,128 ) (93,025 ) (202,083 ) Tax (provision) / credit for the period (294 ) 732 (774 ) (1,485 ) Loss for the period $ (49,676 ) $ (147,396 ) $ (93,799 ) $ (203,568 ) Gain attributable to non-controlling interest 61 61 149 139 Net loss attributable to equity holders of parent—basic and diluted $ (49,737 ) $ (147,457 ) $ (93,948 ) $ (203,707 ) Net loss per share attributable to equity holders of parent—basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average number of Ordinary and Common shares used in loss per share—basic and diluted 318,881,049 254,686,967 318,843,574 253,945,274

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, Cost of Goods Sold Research and

Development Selling, Marketing

and Administrative 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) IFRS Financial Measure $ (30,905 ) $ (39,889 ) $ (15,834 ) $ (47,450 ) $ (22,695 ) $ (37,845 ) Depreciation1 1,902 3,982 1,943 2,386 756 681 Amortization – – 40 39 480 459 Restructuring & Severance 863 – 892 – 1,105 – Share-based payments 519 621 (1,364 ) 2,266 2,792 6,554 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (27,621 ) $ (35,286 ) $ (14,323 ) $ (42,759 ) $ (17,562 ) $ (30,151 ) 1 – Net of grants for capital equipment THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, Gross Margin Operating Loss Net Loss Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) IFRS Financial Measure $ (9,901 ) $ 4,837 $ (48,430 ) $ (80,458 ) $ (49,676 ) $ (147,396 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) Depreciation1 1,902 3,982 4,601 7,049 4,601 7,049 0.02 0.03 Amortization – – 520 498 520 498 – – Share-based payments 519 621 1,947 9,441 1,947 9,441 0.01 0.04 Change in fair value of financial instruments – – – – 7,068 2,083 0.02 0.01 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) – – – – (17,573 ) 55,512 (0.06 ) 0.22 Restructuring & Severance 863 – 2,860 – – – – – Non-cash interest – – – – 2,888 1,890 0.01 – Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (6,617 ) $ 9,440 $ (38,502 ) $ (63,470 ) $ (50,225 ) $ (70,923 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.28 ) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin -32 % 21 % 1 – Net of grants for capital equipment SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, Cost of Goods Sold Research and

Development Selling, Marketing

and Administrative 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) IFRS Financial Measure $ (54,836 ) $ (116,275 ) $ (35,315 ) $ (88,769 ) $ (48,671 ) $ (78,001 ) Depreciation1 3,708 4,430 4,640 4,812 1,475 1,392 Amortization – – 80 81 939 942 Restructuring & Severance 1,002 – 892 – 1,148 – Share-based payments 839 1,024 535 3,780 8,591 12,613 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (49,287 ) $ (110,821 ) $ (29,168 ) $ (80,096 ) $ (36,518 ) $ (63,054 ) 1 – Net of grants for capital equipment SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, Gross Margin Operating Loss Net Loss Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) IFRS Financial Measure $ (11,659 ) $ 54,863 $ (95,645 ) $ (111,907 ) $ (93,799 ) $ (203,568 ) (0.29 ) (0.80 ) Depreciation1 3,708 4,430 9,823 10,634 9,823 10,634 0.03 0.04 Amortization – – 1,019 1,023 1,019 1,023 – – Share-based payments 839 1,024 9,965 17,417 9,965 17,417 0.03 0.07 Change in fair value of financial instruments – – – – 11,469 (3,333 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss – – – – (35,636 ) 74,721 (0.11 ) 0.29 Restructuring & Severance 787 – 3,419 – 3,419 – 0.01 – Non-cash interest – – – – 5,809 3,669 0.02 0.02 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (6,325 ) $ 60,317 $ (71,419 ) $ (82,833 ) $ (87,931 ) $ (99,437 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.39 ) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin -15 % 35 % 1 – Net of grants for capital equipment

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows THREE MONTHS

ENDED SIX MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Loss for the period $ (49,676 ) $ (147,396 ) $ (93,799 ) $ (203,568 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 7,615 7,501 14,816 15,381 Amortization 524 498 1,019 1,023 Net finance expenses 7,437 67,102 4,423 89,637 Equity based share based payment transactions 1,947 9,441 9,965 17,417 Increase in tax receivable (424 ) (565 ) (3,238 ) (2,035 ) Changes to working capital: Inventories 5,487 (13,684 ) 5,896 (32,292 ) Trade and other receivables 567 11,331 15,433 43,171 Trade payables and other liabilities (527 ) (17,015 ) (6,553 ) (13,217 ) Net Cash used in Operating Activities (27,050 ) (82,787 ) (52,038 ) (84,483 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, equipment (821 ) (6,465 ) (2,555 ) (16,727 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (821 ) (6,465 ) (2,555 ) (16,727 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs – (316 ) – 54,009 Proceeds from royalty agreement – 41,500 – 41,500 Shares issued on the exercise of share options – 3,017 – 4,091 Shares issued on employee stock purchase plan 174 – 344 – Receipt of principal portion of lease receivable 149 – 764 – Cash interest paid, net of interest received (13,428 ) (6,151 ) (20,062 ) (12,251 ) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (1,604 ) (1,407 ) (3,872 ) (2,946 ) Repayments of debt (74 ) (35 ) (74 ) (118 ) Net Cash (used in)/generated from Financing Activities (14,783 ) 36,608 (22,900 ) 84,285 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (42,654 ) $ (52,644 ) $ (77,493 ) $ (16,925 ) Movement in Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 68,051 166,046 100,010 132,145 Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents (54 ) (6,952 ) 2,826 (8,770 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,654 ) (52,644 ) (77,493 ) (16,925 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period $ 25,343 $ 106,450 $ 25,343 $ 106,450

