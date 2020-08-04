IS31FL3800 & IS31FL3801 provide flexible RGB Matrix with up to 128 LED Drivers and 256 Brightness levels and up to 11 capacitive sense touch key control

Lumissil Introduces a Family of Smart Matrix LED Drivers with Integrated Touch-Key control IS31FL3800 & IS31FL3801 provide flexible RGB Matrix with up to 128 LED Drivers and 256 Brightness levels and up to 11 capacitive sense touch key control

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LUMISSIL, a Division of ISSI, today announced a family of Smart Matrix LED Drivers with Integrated Touch Keys control designed for Human Interface Device (HID) applications. The family consisting of IS31FL3800 & IS31FL3801 that integrate matrix LED driver with capacitive touch controller enabling an all-in-one turn-key solution for simplified & reliable implementation of Human-Machine visual and control interface in home appliances, IoT devices and Industrial Process control panels. Supplied with a standard code and command protocol enables easy prototyping and rapid implementation into any product.

“Lumissil’s expertise in advanced LED drivers combined with our Cap-Sense technology, provides our customers with a highly integrated and compact solution for a variety of human-machine display panel interfaces,” said Ven Shan, VP of Marketing at Lumissil Microsystems. “The IS31FL3800/01 family extends Lumissil’s LED drivers portfolio to Smart HMI solution combining lightning, visual data, touch buttons and audio feedback in applications such as home appliances, IoT and industrial control panels.”

IS31FL3800 & IS31FL3801, integrated LED drivers provide up to 128 LED matrix configurations at high average current. Accurate color rendition is enabled by 256-level PWM, dot-correction and global current adjustment. Noise reduction is achieved by spread spectrum and 180 degree phase delay. Up to 11 capacitive touch keys with individually adjustable sensitivity are available in the IS31FL3800/01. Unused touch key pins can be configured for selecting I/O functions. Applicable for a variety of touch key interfaces (button, wheel, slider, wheel, proximity, etc.) and materials (glass, plastic, wood etc.), with power-saving modes for auto-sleep & wake on touch making it highly versatile and easy to design in.

IS3FL3800 and IS3FL3801 are supplied as turn-key products with a standard code. A host microcontroller communicates with them through I2C interface and uses a command set to configure and control the LED drivers, cap-sense touch buttons, GPIO pins and other embedded functions.

A comprehensive development package includes documentation, demo boards, reference evaluation boards and calibration GUI. The calibration GUI enables simple device configuration in one flow for configuring I/O ports, calibrating Capacitive touch keys and saving configuration directly to a file or target device with no additional programing. The Configurable evaluation board enables easy access to connect the customer target product LEDs and Capacitive touch keys to the main board for quick target device operation evaluation. In addition, product debugging support is available from ISSI’s application engineers.

IS31FL3800 IS31FL3801 LED Matrix Size 18xn (n=1-4) up to 72 LEDs 16xn (n=1-8) up to 128 LEDs Number of Touch Keys Up to 11 Keys Up to 11 Keys Packaging QFN-60 QFN-60 Sleep Current 100µA Wake on Touch 100µA Wake on Touch

Packaging and Pricing

IS31FL3800 and IS31FL3801 are available in QFN-60 package. They operate from 2.7V to 5.5V over a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. Samples can be ordered through ISSI’s global sales team and worldwide distribution partners.

The IS31FL3800 is priced at $1.05 each in quantity of 10K pcs.

The IS31FL3801 is priced at $1.30 each in quantity of 10K pcs.

About Lumissil

Lumissil is the analog/mixed-signal product division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets: (I) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial/medical, and (iv) digital consumer. Lumissil’s primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensor, wired networking, optical networking ICs and Application-specific microcontrollers. ISSI/Lumissil is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://www.lumissil.com/

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI)

ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory (including NOR flash, NAND flash and managed NAND solutions (eMMC)), and Analog/Mixed-signal integrated circuits. ISSI provides high-quality semiconductor products and has been a committed long-term supplier to its customers. ISSI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://www.issi.com/

Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68d32c97-447d-4b7b-ac5a-fa653e5e58d9