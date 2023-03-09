AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference held virtually March 13-15, 2023. Lumos Pharma will present and host virtual one-on-one meetings with the investment community on Tuesday, March 14th, during the event.

Event: Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 13th-15th

Presentation: Lumos Pharma Presentation March 14th from 2:00-2:30PM EDT

Webcast link: Here

1×1 Meetings: Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 14th

The webcast for the presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule 1×1 meetings with the management team during the conference or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.