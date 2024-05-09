AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced it will report first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 8:30am ET
Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Conference ID: 13746447
Dial-in registration (Available 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time): Click Here
Webcast: Click Here
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast link may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be available after the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or found on our website.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3.4B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.
Investor & Media Contact:
Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
[email protected]
Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.
- ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sharecare, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – SHCR - May 9, 2024
- Stockholder Alert: Robbin LLP Reminds LUNA Stockholders of Upcoming May 31, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Luna Innovations Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit - May 9, 2024
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - May 9, 2024