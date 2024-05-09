AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced it will report first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 8:30am ET

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 (International)

Conference ID: 13746447

Dial-in registration (Available 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time): Click Here

Webcast: Click Here

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast link may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be available after the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or found on our website.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3.4B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

[email protected]

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.