Lumotive’s LCM™ Beam Steering Chip Seamlessly Integrates with Gpixel’s Time-of-Flight Sensor for High-Volume Mobility and Industrial 3D Sensing Applications

Lumotive M30 Lidar Reference Design M30 Reference Design for Mobility and Industrial Applications Comprising Lumotive’s LCM™ Beam Steering Chip and Gpixel’s GTOF0503 ToF Sensor.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of 3D sensors, and Gpixel, a leading provider of high-end CMOS image sensor solutions, will demonstrate an early version of Lumotive’s M30 Reference Design today and tomorrow at the SPIE Photonics West Conference being held at Moscone Center in San Francisco. The M30 Reference Design speeds the adoption of LCM-based software-defined 3D lidar sensors for mobility and industrial applications such as autonomous navigation of robots in logistics environments.

The M30 Reference Design is currently being incorporated into next generation products by a number of leading lidar systems developers, ToF camera makers, and industrial OEMs and is expected to be available by mid-2023.

“Autonomy and automation are the future, and 3D sensing using lidar is a key enabler for both these megatrends,” said Rakinder Grover, Vice President Strategy and Partnerships at Lumotive. “We are delighted to be working with Gpixel to deliver the industry’s first-ever Lidar 2.0 reference design based on our transformative optical semiconductor solutions for high-volume mobility and industrial products that require feature-rich, cost-effective, solid-state lidar capabilities.”

Unlike traditional flash illumination solutions, lidar sensors based on LCM electronic beam steering have numerous advantages, such as:

Superior outdoor range performance

Software-defined scan modes for increased and application-specific performance (range, field of view, frame rate, resolution) only where it matters

Reduced multipath effects resulting in better point cloud quality

Optimization of illumination across the field of view in high ambient light levels and for varying levels of reflectivity

Significantly improved interference mitigation from other sensors

High power density with small form factor

“The pairing of Gpixel’s GTOF0503 indirect time-of-flight image sensor with Lumotive’s LCM beam steering chip provides an ideal solution for medium to long range 3D applications, and highlights both the precision and flexibility offered by Gpixel’s sensor,” said Wim Wuyts, Chief Commercial Officer at Gpixel. “We are especially excited about the performance enhancements possible for robot navigation in logistics environments, where Lumotive’s lidar solution offers improved speed and accuracy.”

Lumotive’s LCM™ beam steering chip tightly integrated with Gpixel’s time-of-flight sensor will be demonstrated in the Gpixel booth: Hall A, Booth 159 at SPIE Photonics West, the premier event for optical systems designers, taking place in San Francisco from January 28th to February 2nd.

About Lumotive https://www.lumotive.com

Lumotive’s award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company’s patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics’ 2021 Startup of the Year award, two CES 2022 Innovation Awards, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, Uniquest , and USAA.

About Gpixel https://www.gpixel.com/

Gpixel is an international company specializing in providing high-end customized and off-the-shelf CMOS image sensor solutions for industrial, medical, and scientific applications. Gpixel provides a broad portfolio of products utilizing the latest technologies to meet the ever-growing demands of the professional imaging market.

