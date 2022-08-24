Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lumotive Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Samsung Ventures

Lumotive Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Samsung Ventures

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

New Investment Will Speed Delivery of LCM™ Optical Semiconductors to Enable Lidar 2.0 for High-Volume Consumer, Mobility, and Industrial Markets

Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) Chips

Lumotive’s Light Control Metasurface™ (LCM™) beam steering chips — enabling the next generation of lidar.
Lumotive’s Light Control Metasurface™ (LCM™) beam steering chips — enabling the next generation of lidar.

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of lidar, today announced that it has secured a round of strategic funding led by Samsung Ventures. The investment included contributions from new, strategic investors such as Himax Technologies Inc., as well as Bill Gates, Quan Funds and MetaVC Partners. Lumotive is planning to use the funding to accelerate the development and customer delivery of optical semiconductor devices that enable the next generation of lidar sensors. More than two dozen world-class companies are currently engaged with Lumotive to utilize the high-performance, small form factor, and low-cost advantages of the company’s LCM chips to develop next-generation systems for autonomy, automation, and augmented reality (AR) markets.

“Our optical semiconductor solutions are making it possible for a number of markets to quickly and cost-effectively implement advanced sensing capabilities in industry-changing products,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. “With the LCM technology, Lumotive is uniquely positioned to be able to address the broad range of requirements across consumer, automotive, and industrial sectors. Samsung Ventures is well-known for identifying companies with disruptive technologies. We are very excited to partner with them as we deliver scalable products enabling Lidar 2.0 across diverse market segments by addressing power, cost, and size requirements of consumer products as well as the performance needs of automotive products.”

“Strategic investments made by prominent industry leaders like Samsung in promising lidar startups like Lumotive is great news for the mobility sensor sector,” said Mark Fitzgerald, Director, Autonomous Vehicle Service, at Strategy Analytics. “This funding round acknowledges the foresight of Lumotive’s semiconductor-based product strategy and is has the potential to give the company a measurable time-to-market advantage.”

About Lumotive https://www.lumotive.com
Lumotive’s transformative optical semiconductors are enabling “Lidar 2.0” for Consumer, Mobility, and Industrial markets. The company’s Meta-Lidar™ Reference Platform utilizes revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Light Control Metasurfaces™ and implemented in standard semiconductor manufacturing processes to deliver an unprecedented combination of best-in-class performance, cost, reliability, and size. Lumotive’s LCMs enable the industry’s first software-defined lidar with advanced perception capabilities. The company has received measurable industry acclaim with inclusion in the following rankings: Sensors Converge/Fierce Electronics 2021 Startup of the Year, Built In Seattle’s Best Small Companies to Work For, JMP Securities Efficient Fifty list of the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology, and EE Times’ Silicon 100: Emerging Startups to Watch. Lumotive’s Meta-Lidar™ Platform was recently recognized with two CES 2022 Innovation awards, a 2022 SPIE Prism Award, a Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Bill Gates, Quan Funds and MetaVC Partners.

About Samsung Ventures
Samsung Venture Investment Corporation was established to promote promising small and medium-sized companies engaging in the development of new technologies. Our collaboration is based on managerial know-how and trust, and actively investing in future-oriented businesses based on new and innovative technologies that are expected serve as new growth engines. Samsung Venture Investment Corporation manages investment and investment-related activities for Samsung affiliate companies. The investment mandate for Samsung Venture Investment Corporation tracks closely to the strategic priorities of Samsung affiliate companies’ core operating divisions, and encompasses investments in semiconductors, displays, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Please visit our website for more in detail; https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/english_main.do

Lumotive Headquarters
4104 148th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Lumotive Media Contact
Lynda Kaye
Kaye Public Relations
lynda@kayepr.com
Tel: 250-266-5293

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37a480a0-88bd-4c22-bed0-aac0d0669dfa

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.