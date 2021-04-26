Luna Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Release Date of May 17, 2021

Breaking News
Roanoke, VA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the stock market on Monday, May 17, 2021.  Following the release, at 5 p.m. Eastern, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Lightwave Division; and James Garrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Luna Labs Division will host a conference call to discuss the first-quarter earnings results.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 4494192. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: Lightwave and Luna Labs. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Investor Contacts:
Allison Woody
Phone: 540.769.8465
Email: [email protected]

