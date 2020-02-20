Luna Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 and Year-End Financial Release Date of March 5, 2020

Roanoke, VA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROANOKE, Va., February 20, 2020 — Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth-quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Following the release, at 5 p.m. Eastern, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager will host a conference call to discuss the fourth-quarter and year-end earnings results.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 6020329. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated ( www.lunainc.com ) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Investor Contacts:

Jane Bomba Sally J. Curley

Luna Innovations Incorporated Luna Innovations Incorporated

Phone: 303-829-1211 614-530-3002

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

