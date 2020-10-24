Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lunar Rovers on the Moon Become Washington’s Newest State Historic Landmarks

Lunar Rovers on the Moon Become Washington’s Newest State Historic Landmarks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

These vehicles are still on the moon today inspiring today’s future workforce.

A Boeing Lunar Rover conducts its historic mission on the moon.

A Boeing Lunar Rover conducts its historic mission on the moon.

Seattle, Washington, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seattle, Wash. – October 23, 2020 – Today, Greater Seattle Partners, the city of Kent and the Kent Downtown Partnership in King County, Wash. announced the historic landmark designation for the Lunar Roving Vehicles built at the Boeing Space Center and used in Apollo Missions 15, 16 and 17 in 1971 and 1972. These Lunar Rovers were the first “moon buggies” to allow humans to explore more of the Moon’s surface.

A virtual public hearing in front of the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation took place this Friday, October 23, 2 p.m. PST via Zoom. Washington became the third state in the country, behind California and New Mexico, to list lunar objects in its historic register.

“Kent Valley is rooted in rich aerospace history due to Boeing’s early presence and a world-class, specialized workforce that continues to develop innovative technology,” said Michael Lombardi, historian, Boeing. “This region’s impact on space exploration has global significance, and we’re pleased to honor the achievements of these Lunar Roving Vehicles and their brilliant engineers.”

This year marks the 51st anniversary of Boeing winning the NASA contract to develop these Lunar Roving Vehicles. In an engineering feat, Boeing built these vehicles in only 17 months for six astronauts to safely explore the Moon’s landscape. The most successful missions to the Moon were made possible through the Lunar Roving Vehicles.

“This was an historic opportunity to highlight a world-class innovation from Kent. These vehicles are still on the moon today; this recognition will share a piece of Kent with the region, state and even the world,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

Having the Lunar Rovers listed on our state’s register of historic places is a way to not only profile our region’s role in NASA’s historic Apollo Program, but also its continuing role in space exploration to inspire today’s future workforce. These historic contributions paved the way for future space exploration and technology.

Ranked number two in the nation for aerospace engineers, the Greater Seattle region has long been at the forefront of the space industry with market segments in Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles – Propulsion Systems & Fuels – Navigation & Control – and Computer Hardware, Software & Robotics. Today, there are more than 90 space-specific companies in greater Seattle including:

  • Blue Origin
  • BlackSky
  • Planetary Resources
  • Spaceflight Industries
  • SpaceX
  • Stratolaunch Systems Corporation
  • RBC Signals

A detailed report of Washington’s Space Economy can be found here: https://www.psrc.org/sites/default/files/the_washington_state_space_economy-nov2018.pdf

ABOUT GREATER SEATTLE PARTNERS

Greater Seattle Partners collaborates with community and economic development partners to ensure that every person in the Puget Sound region has the opportunity to prosper. We strive to attract quality family/living wage jobs and sustain jobs across all income levels in all parts of the region. Throughout the world we tell the story of our talent, pioneering spirit, unique communities, and quality of life. More information can be found at https://greater-seattle.com.

Attachment

  • Lunar_Rover 
CONTACT: Robert Payne
Greater Seattle Partners
4048517965
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.