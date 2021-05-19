Lunchclub Expands Executive Team, Hiring Bumble’s Fmr VP of Marketing as CMO

Chelsea Cain Maclin Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Lunchclub , the AI-powered social platform for business connection, announced its first C-suite hire since launch – seasoned marketing executive Chelsea Cain Maclin joins the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer.

Lunchclub leverages AI to optimize the professional matchmaking experience by facilitating connections based on shared interests and goals. Over the past year, the company has experienced 1500% user growth since transitioning from in-person to a virtual platform.

“Chelsea’s background in recognizing emerging trends, scaling early brands, and her understanding of the power of interpersonal connection makes her a unique fit at this stage of our growth,” said Vlad Novakovski, Lunchclub CEO and Co-founder. “From her time at LikeToKnowIt, which connects influencers and their communities with brands, to Bumble, the go-to platform for romantic relationships, Chelsea has consistently been ahead of emerging online trends––shaping the industry for the better. She’ll serve as a vital part of our team as we continue to grow and delight our community.”

Lunchclub optimizes the professional matchmaking experience, leveraging AI to facilitate connection based on shared interests and goals to create deeper, more meaningful conversations – regardless of geographic location, industry, or generation.

“Lunchclub is dissolving the barriers of traditional networking. As someone who has always been committed to improving human connection, this company is a perfect fit,” said Chelsea Cain Maclin. “I’m thrilled to join this talented team to build on Lunchclub’s recent momentum. At Lunchclub, we believe your network is your most valuable asset, and everyone should have access to connections that can increase opportunity. I’ve always been passionate about helping people build deep, lasting relationships, and am honored to embark on Lunchclub’s mission to unlock human connection.”

Maclin brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight to Lunchclub. She has spent her career driving growth for disruptive, fast-paced B2C and B2B brands, and has been at the forefront of social platforms that spark connection and foster relationships. She joins the team to advance brand awareness and user growth, and will oversee the expansion of the marketing department for a company that’s set out to reinvent 1:1 professional networking.

Prior to joining Lunchclub, Maclin served as Director and Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she drove global marketing and engagement initiatives as well as brand and culture strategy. She led integrated partnerships and international brand campaigns––including the launch of Bumble Bizz and expansions into Mexico and Canada. During her 4 years with the company, she played an integral role in scaling Bumble from 10M to 100M registered users. In 2019, she was named one of Business Insider’s 20 CMOs to Watch .

About Lunchclub

Lunchclub is a social platform for business connection, using AI to connect people based on interests, experiences, and pursuits. Breaking down the barriers of geography and the limitations of traditional networking, Lunchclub facilitates casual conversations that lead to not-so-casual professional impact. Lunchclub connects a diverse community of professionals from across the globe and all industries – to generate more conversations that count. One meeting a week will build a network that can unlock human potential. Because with the right network, anything is possible. Find out more about Lunchclub, and sign up for connection here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e864efb-182f-40cc-bb06-c7e69eea78b7