Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LunchEAZE Lunch Box Lets You Heat Your Lunch from Your Phone

LunchEAZE Lunch Box Lets You Heat Your Lunch from Your Phone

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Fremont, California, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LunchEAZE has revolutionized the food prep industry by creating a self-heating lunch box that’s completely cordless and can be controlled via your phone. The lunch box is the first heated lunch box of its kind, proving you can eat good food wherever you want, whenever you want, no cords attached.

Too often people schedule their day around lunchtime. With LunchEAZE, it’s the other way around. Through the mobile app or the on-device buttons, users can tell the lunchbox what time they’d like to eat. LunchEAZE automatically starts heating itself up two hours in advance so the food is hot and ready exactly on schedule, up to 220°F.

“We wanted to create a product that was innovative, safe, and most of all, functional,” said creator Uzair Mohammad. “Eating a hot lunch should be easy and accessible to everyone — that’s why it made sense to make it controllable through a phone, but also can be used entirely on its own without the app”

LunchEAZE is powered by an internal battery pack. While competitors require their lunchboxes to be plugged in when heating up, LunchEAZE is made to go where you go without the hassle of a cord. It also includes a custom made insulated bag, making LunchEAZE easy to carry with you anywhere. 

The LunchEAZE app connects to the lunchbox through Bluetooth, and is compatible with both Android and Apple iOS phones, making it accessible to all. The format itself is simple and easy for any user.  Whether using the app or using the buttons on the LunchEAZE itself, users can choose to:

  • Set the device’s clock 
  • Set up their meal time 
  • Heat their meal immediately
  • Customize the on-screen text and messages

Food goes into the removable stainless steel food containers, so users can meal prep and store containers in the fridge, ready to go. It’s frozen food compatible too, so users can enjoy any type of meal, right on schedule, anywhere they are. 

For more information on LunchEAZE visit www.luncheaze.com/

Attachment

  • IMG_7175 
CONTACT: Uzair Mohammad
LunchEAZE
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.