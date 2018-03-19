Lundin Gold Announces Approval and Registration of Swedish Prospectus for US$400 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Gold Inc. (“Lundin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm:LUG) is pleased to announce that it has obtained the approval of and registration with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “FSA”) of a listing prospectus (the “Swedish Prospectus”) for 93,497,140 common shares under the private placement announced on February 25, 2018 (the “Private Placement”). The Swedish Prospectus has been prepared for the admission to trading of up to 93,497,140 common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and has been published on the Company’s website at www.lundingold.com and can be obtained from the Company upon request. The FSA’s approval and registration of the Swedish Prospectus and its subsequent publication on the Company’s website satisfies one of the closing conditions for the Private Placement.

The closing of the Private Placement and the listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange of common shares issuable under the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about March 26, 2018.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication on March 19, 2018 at 11:00 am PT through the contact persons set out below.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in 2019.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the people of Ecuador.

