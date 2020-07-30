Breaking News
Lung cancer survivors stage a takeover of Lung Cancer Foundation of America's social media channels on World Lung Cancer Day August 1 to demonstrate what it means to be #livingwithlungcancer

Hope, fun and great information take center stage during Lung Cancer Foundation of America’s first-ever all-day social media takeover

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join dozens of advocates who are living with lung cancer and meet some of the researchers who are working to find better treatments for the disease during an epic, all-day social media takeover of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in honor of World Lung Cancer Day August 1st. 

The incredible social media event culminates with LCFA board member and co-creator, writer, executive producer, and director of the hit television series “Friends” and “Grace and Frankie,” Marta Kauffman, hosting a conversation with a group of LCFA-funded young women lung cancer investigators who are on the front lines of the fight against lung cancer.

To RSVP, see the schedule of events, and get details on the Facebook live conversations, Twitter chats, and Instagram photos of what it looks like to be #livingwithlungcancer, join us on August 1st starting at 5am PT/6am MT /7am CT /8am ET here.

There are more people #livingwithlungcancer today than ever before thanks to incredible advances in research and treatment that are allowing people diagnosed with lung cancer to live longer, healthier lives. However, lung cancer research is still one of the least federally-funded given that lung cancer kills more people than breast, colon and prostate cancer COMBINED. 

The World Lung Cancer Day social media takeover is bringing patient advocates and researchers together virtually- and safely- during the COVID-19 pandemic to demonstrate how increased research funding helps people living with lung cancer do what they love to do every day. 

Throughout the day you’ll see lung cancer patients teach an exercise class, prep for a huge family fantasy football party, chat about being a massive University of Kansas athletics fan with KU Director of broadcasting Brian Hanni, demonstrate favorite family grilling recipes, teach how to make challah bread, share top tips for summer car care, talk through Spanish-language information about living with lung cancer, show a lifetime of advocating for the underdog, explain how to host a family cupcake decorating competition, give advice on how to talk to a potential employer about COVID-19 concerns in a job interview, share top travel tips, and make fresh homemade salsa. 

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America

LCFA’s mission is the improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science.

While raising funds to support lung cancer research, LCFA will raise the public’s awareness and serve as a resource for patients or anyone seeking answers, hope, and access to updated treatment information, scientific investigation, and clinical trials.​

