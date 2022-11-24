VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lupaka Gold Corp. (“Lupaka Gold” or the “Company“) (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective November 23, 2022, the Company has granted 320,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 23, 2027, at a price of $0.09 per share.
About Lupaka Gold
Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.
