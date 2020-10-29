Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lupaka Submits Request for Arbitration Claim Against the Republic of Peru

Lupaka Submits Request for Arbitration Claim Against the Republic of Peru

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lupaka Gold Corp. (“Lupaka” or the “Company“) (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that it has completed the next step in its international arbitration claim against the Republic of Peru. The Company has now submitted a Request for Arbitration in accordance with Article 36 of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (“ICSID Convention”) and Article 824 of the Free Trade Agreement between Canada and the Republic of Peru. This announcement is a follow up to Lupaka’s earlier news releases on 16 December 2019 regarding the filing of a Notice of Intent to Submit a Claim to Arbitration and on 4 August 2020 regarding Lupaka entering into a Finance Agreement for its Arbitration Claim Under the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement (“FTA”). The Request has been filed with ICSID in Washington D.C., USA.

The dispute arises out of Peru’s breaches of the FTA in relation to Lupaka’s investments in Peru. More specifically, the dispute stems from the Republic of Peru’s actions, namely the illegal acts of its subdivision, the Community of Parán, which illegally invaded Lupaka’s project held through Invicta Mining Corp. (“IMC”) and set up a permanent blockade to the site, as well as from the lack of support from the Peruvian police force, prosecutors and central government officials to remove the illegal blockade and restore Lupaka’s rights to its investment.

By September 2018, IMC had developed approximately 3,000 meters of underground workings, secured community agreements from communities that own the superficial lands within the project area, completed a 29-kilometer access road sufficient to handle 40-tonne ore trucks and completed numerous metallurgical tests ranging in size from a few hundred to a few thousand tonnes. In September 2018, IMC requested that the final inspection of the completed works take place in order to allow exploitation to begin.

In mid-October 2018, just before the final inspection was to take place, the neighboring Community of Parán’s gunmen forced IMC’s personnel from the project’s area including from its offices located at the camp and erected a blockade thereby preventing access to the mine and camp. The blockade was erected on the road built by the mining company and on the Community of Lacsanga’s recorded property. IMC has existing agreements with the Community of Lacsanga. The Community of Parán’s blockade party were often violent and did not hesitate to fire rifles and threaten Lacsanga’s community members and IMC’s employees. Both Lacsanga and IMC requested that authorities assist to remove the blockade and restore access to the mine. This assistance was not provided.

Funding for IMC’s development of the mine was provided through a gold loan. During the blockade period, Lupaka was scheduled to have been processing material, creating cashflow and paying down the loan. It was unable to do so because of the illegal blockade. Ultimately, ten months later in August of 2019, with no apparent progress being made in the conflict, the lender foreclosed on the loan and Lupaka lost its entire investment.

Lupaka’s loss of IMC and the mine was a consequence of Peru’s acts and omissions. Lupaka has therefore commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Peru seeking compensation in an amount in excess of USD 100 million, to be further quantified during the course of the arbitration.

With respect to the arbitration proceedings, Lupaka is represented by the international law firm, LALIVE, and has the financial backing of Bench Walk Advisors.

About Lupaka Gold
Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

About Bench Walk Advisors
Bench Walk Advisors is a global litigation funder with over USD 250m of capital deployed across in excess of 100 commercial cases. Bench Walk and its principals have consistently been ranked as leading lawyers and litigation funders in various global directories.

About LALIVE
LALIVE is an international law firm with offices in Geneva, Zurich and London, that specializes in international dispute resolution. The firm has extensive experience in international investment arbitration in the mining sector, amongst others, and is currently representing investors and States as counsel worldwide.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
[email protected]
Tel: (604) 985-3147 (ext 2)

or visit the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.