Luther Burbank Savings Board Member Anita Gentle Newcomb Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn Alumni Association

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luther Burbank Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announces member of the Luther Burbank Corporation Board of Directors, Anita Gentle Newcomb, was honored with the highest award given by the Auburn Alumni Association at Auburn’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and ceremony on February 26.

Ms. Newcomb graduated from Auburn University in 1976, earning a degree in accountancy, with honors, and earned her MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Houston in 1987. Ms. Newcomb’s experience spans over three decades in the financial services industry as a commercial banker, investment banker, and strategic consultant. She has advised regional and community banks and financial services companies on a wide range of corporate development initiatives from strategic planning, consumer and business banking strategy, and corporate governance best practices, to mutual conversions and valuing and structuring acquisitions. Most recently, Ms. Newcomb was president of A.G. Newcomb & Co., a financial services consultancy. She served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – Baltimore Branch from 2010 through 2015.

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.2 billion, total loans of $6.3 billion and total deposits of $5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in the western United States from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

