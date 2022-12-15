Todd Appointed President of LuvBuds

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Smoking Accessory Distributor LuvBuds, LLC today announced that Nathan Todd has joined LuvBuds, LLC as its President, effective immediately.

Nathan will be joining the company from Humble & Fume, Inc. where he served as co-founder and President of US Operations. Todd was also the founder of Windship Trading Co. (now a subsidiary of Humble & Fume) a leading distributor of smoking accessories and Cali Crusher, LLC, a made in USA Cannabis accessory brand.

“Nathan is one of the most respected leaders in our industry and we couldn’t be happier that he’s joined our team,” says Brett Harris, CEO of LuvBuds. “Nathan is an expert in sales, product development and supply chain management, and is admired worldwide by customers in the smoke shop and dispensary trade channels.”

“I’m honored to be appointed President of this fast-growing company,” said Todd. “Coming to LuvBuds is a bit of a homecoming for me because I grew up in Colorado and have spent most of my career developing companies that serve retailers who sell smoking accessories and Cannabis paraphernalia. I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.”

About LuvBuds, LLC: Denver, CO based LuvBuds is a wholesale distributor of smoking accessories. An authorized distributor for the best brands in the business, LuvBuds offers a price match guarantee, stocks all products in is centrally located Denver, CO warehouse and delivers industry leading customer service. Visit us at shopluvbuds.com

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Mike Martin VP Commercial mmartin@luvbuds.co 720-361-2032