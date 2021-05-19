Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), Selected as one of PaymentsSource’s Most Influential Women in Payments: Next

Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), was selected as one of PaymentsSource’s Most Influential Women in Payments: Next.

Radnor, PA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, was selected as one of PaymentsSource’s Most Influential Women in Payments: Next. Sidhu and the other honorees will be celebrated at the “Advancing the next wave of women leaders” conference, which is being presented by American Banker, DigitalInsurance and PaymentsSource. The virtual conference is taking place May 18-20, 2021 and a special celebration to honor the recipients will take place on May 19, 2021 at 6pm ET.

According to PaymentsSource, “The honorees are women under 40 who have demonstrated a strong talent for leadership and an expertise in their respective fields. They also took on crucial responsibilities to help their organizations navigate the complexities of the pandemic, and set their companies on a path for continued growth.”

“It is an honor to be selected by PaymentsSource for this award,” stated Sidhu. “The women on the list are leaders in payments and fintech and helping to cultivate the future of their industries. My team and I are excited to continue to build an innovative banking experience that promotes financial empowerment and has a positive impact on the lives of our customers.”

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. Under Sidhu’s leadership, the company went public in January 2021 through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and is now listed on the NYSE under the fintech stock symbol BMTX. She was the youngest female Founder and CEO to take a company public at the time of its listing. BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the first publicly-traded neobanking fintechs and one of the first de-SPACs of 2021. The company is also EBITDA-positive and has approximately two million accounts.

Sidhu helped develop BM Technologies’ (BMTX) disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).Today, the company provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States. Sidhu also oversaw BM Technologies (BMTX) expanding its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY. She helped the company execute an agreement with Google to introduce digital banking accounts, which will be available to its student customers.

Sidhu has received many accolades for her achievements. She was recognized by Banking Northeast as one its New York Women in Banking; by Crain’s New York Business as one of its 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street, one of its 2020 40 Under 40 and a Rising Star in Banking & Finance in 2020; and by Lehigh Valley Business as one of its 2020 Forty Under 40. Sidhu was also recently included in Innovative Finance’s Women in FinTech Powerlist 2020 and was selected as one of its ‘Standout 35’ Stars.

Additionally, Sidhu has been featured regularly in the media including on Bloomberg TV and Radio, Yahoo Finance, NYSE Floor Talk and Nasdaq TradeTalks and in Business Insider, Fortune.com, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes.com, among others. She is also a national and international speaker at notable conferences such as LendIt Fintech USA 2021, Treasury Winter Summit in 2020, Fintech South 2020 Virtual Summit and the Everygirls Rise Conference in 2020.

Sidhu is passionate about mentoring women. She is also a leader in the Soka Gakkai International Non-Profit, mentoring individuals and providing them with guidance and actionable tips to help them achieve their full potential professionally, personally and spiritually. Sidhu is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). She holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government from Harvard College.

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

