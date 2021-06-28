Luxshare-Tech is leading the industry on QSFP 112G

MILPITAS, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We have been hard at work developing our unique solution for the QSFP112 MSA, which includes industry promoters such as Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Inspur, Inphi, and H3C. The recent vote selected Luxshare’s solution as the industry direction going forward.

As the demand for bandwidth grows, the need for the single lane speed in a QSFP is now coming to 112Gb/s. QSFP112 is the module and cage/connector system based on current QSFP form factor, targeting to support the 112Gb/s per lane speed in a 4x lane QSFP system and to enable the QSFP 400G interconnect ecosystem. The MSA will greatly help the legacy QSFP users upgrade the link bandwidth to 400G per port with lower cost and shorter transition time.

Luxshare’s unique solution provides significant improvements to SI performance compared to the other proposed solutions. We have made improvements in crosstalk, insertion loss, and return loss. Besides SI, another benefit to our connector design is easier fan-out for the 2xN footprint, especially for belly-to-belly layouts, leading to cost reduction to PCB design.

With all the innovative changes, we are still maintaining backward compatibility with legacy QSFP modules, including optical transceivers and copper cables. The proposed QSFP112 module is also compatible with the QSFP-DD 800 cage and connector.

Version 1.0 of the MSA spec has been released and is available to download on the MSA website: http://www.qsfp112.com.

Please contact our team members to start a conversation about how Luxshare-Tech can help you achieve your goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please contact us:

+1-832-377-5369

[email protected]

Visit our website at

http://www.luxshare-tech.com

ABOUT LUXSHARE-TECH

Luxshare-Tech is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for Data Centers, Enterprise, and Mobile Networks.

Dedicated to innovation, flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, we work with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.