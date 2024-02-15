NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUXH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban securities between November 8, 2023 and February 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 12, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 17, 2024, Bleeker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report started the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report also alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that “allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and “in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had “never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, LuxUrban announced the “termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was “withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Property Summary—Properties under lease, not operating.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban’s total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected] , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: