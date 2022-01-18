Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Luxury Fashion Retailer elysewalker Launches E-Commerce Site

Luxury Fashion Retailer elysewalker Launches E-Commerce Site

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Introducing Custom Digital Styling Technology; Delivering Luxury for Real Life

elysewalker.com Editorial Launch Campaign Shoot

elysewalker.com Editorial Launch Campaign Shoot

elysewalker.com Editorial Launch Campaign Shoot

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since opening the first brick-and-mortar location in 1999, elysewalker has become one of the most sought-after purveyors of premium curated apparel, jewelry and accessories — with a focus on head-to-toe styling, guided discovery and true personalization.  With the launch of the new e-commerce platform, the company will expand on its loyal following and welcome a broader national audience to the unique elysewalker experience.

“As I looked at what was out there in the luxury online world, I had an overwhelming sense of product overload and ‘personalization’ technologies that feel anything but. The elysewalker customer appreciates a more simplified and intimate approach, which has made us such a destination over the last 22+ years,” explains founder, owner and CEO Elyse Walker.

Since its inception, the complimentary styling program at elysewalker has delivered personalized, elevated, fashion-forward looks directly to the client, building deep and loyal client relationships as a result. 

To bring its successful personal styling services to life in the digital arena, elysewalker has developed exclusive technology that enables clients to connect online with one of its elysewalker stylists. Once connected, the client receives custom-created, shoppable digital look books based on their preferences and previous purchases. 

elysewalker commissioned Hugo & Marie, a New York-based independent artist management firm and agency, for the creative design and development of the site — taking the personal, in-store elysewalker experience and translating that for an online audience. In keeping with the brand’s mission of championing young female talent, elysewalker selected New York-based photographer Sophie Elgort to capture the editorial launch campaign. Shot in downtown Los Angeles amongst iconic landmarks and buildings, the concept of the campaign was to capture the energy of the city while elevating the everyday experience, featuring human connections, natural interactions, and genuine moments. 

With a conversational tone of voice and bold color palette, the new elysewalker.com evokes a distinct and differentiated point of view. Woven throughout the site are personal “Love Notes” from the stylists to convey a unique experience that mimics the energy of shopping in an elysewalker store. The platform will initially focus on the U.S., with plans to expand strategically to key international markets in the future.

The carefully curated catalogue of designers speaks to the strong relationships that elysewalker has forged since its inception. This is echoed in the design and voice of the site, creating a platform for new and emerging talent while still championing their signature, heritage pillar brands. At a time when best-in-class brands aspire to transcend product to be a trusted resource, create signature experiences and build a community — elysewalker continues to reinforce these elements as the foundation of the brand, and as the key to its success. 

About elysewalker:

Founded in 1999, elysewalker is one of the most sought-after purveyors of premium curated apparel, jewelry and accessories. Since 1999, the company has grown its footprint to include four brick-and-mortar elysewalker stores in Pacific Palisades, Newport Beach, Calabasas and Saint Helena, California, as well as three towne by elysewalker stores in Pacific Palisades, Newport Beach, and Bel Air, California, and now a new ecommerce site. From heritage to new and emerging brands, the company specializes in personal styling and unparalleled service. For more information, visit www.elysewalker.com.

Link to download images 

*Photo credit: Sophie Elgort

PRESS CONTACT:
Alexandra Lippin
elysewalker
310.230.8882 ext 1020
alex@elysewalker.com

Related Images

Image 1: elysewalker.com Editorial Launch Campaign Shoot

Shot by Sophie Elgort

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • elysewalker.com Editorial Launch Campaign Shoot

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.