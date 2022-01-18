Luxury Fashion Retailer elysewalker Launches E-Commerce Site

Introducing Custom Digital Styling Technology; Delivering Luxury for Real Life

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since opening the first brick-and-mortar location in 1999, elysewalker has become one of the most sought-after purveyors of premium curated apparel, jewelry and accessories — with a focus on head-to-toe styling, guided discovery and true personalization. With the launch of the new e-commerce platform, the company will expand on its loyal following and welcome a broader national audience to the unique elysewalker experience.

“As I looked at what was out there in the luxury online world, I had an overwhelming sense of product overload and ‘personalization’ technologies that feel anything but. The elysewalker customer appreciates a more simplified and intimate approach, which has made us such a destination over the last 22+ years,” explains founder, owner and CEO Elyse Walker.

Since its inception, the complimentary styling program at elysewalker has delivered personalized, elevated, fashion-forward looks directly to the client, building deep and loyal client relationships as a result.

To bring its successful personal styling services to life in the digital arena, elysewalker has developed exclusive technology that enables clients to connect online with one of its elysewalker stylists. Once connected, the client receives custom-created, shoppable digital look books based on their preferences and previous purchases.

elysewalker commissioned Hugo & Marie, a New York-based independent artist management firm and agency, for the creative design and development of the site — taking the personal, in-store elysewalker experience and translating that for an online audience. In keeping with the brand’s mission of championing young female talent, elysewalker selected New York-based photographer Sophie Elgort to capture the editorial launch campaign. Shot in downtown Los Angeles amongst iconic landmarks and buildings, the concept of the campaign was to capture the energy of the city while elevating the everyday experience, featuring human connections, natural interactions, and genuine moments.

With a conversational tone of voice and bold color palette, the new elysewalker.com evokes a distinct and differentiated point of view. Woven throughout the site are personal “Love Notes” from the stylists to convey a unique experience that mimics the energy of shopping in an elysewalker store. The platform will initially focus on the U.S., with plans to expand strategically to key international markets in the future.

The carefully curated catalogue of designers speaks to the strong relationships that elysewalker has forged since its inception. This is echoed in the design and voice of the site, creating a platform for new and emerging talent while still championing their signature, heritage pillar brands. At a time when best-in-class brands aspire to transcend product to be a trusted resource, create signature experiences and build a community — elysewalker continues to reinforce these elements as the foundation of the brand, and as the key to its success.

Founded in 1999, elysewalker is one of the most sought-after purveyors of premium curated apparel, jewelry and accessories. Since 1999, the company has grown its footprint to include four brick-and-mortar elysewalker stores in Pacific Palisades, Newport Beach, Calabasas and Saint Helena, California, as well as three towne by elysewalker stores in Pacific Palisades, Newport Beach, and Bel Air, California, and now a new ecommerce site. From heritage to new and emerging brands, the company specializes in personal styling and unparalleled service. For more information, visit www.elysewalker.com.

