Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and elevate customer experience

Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and elevate customer experience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 50 mins ago

The French high-end tableware brand will collect online feedback to improve client satisfaction as customers increasingly seek the convenience of e-commerce options

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Christofle, a luxury silverware and tableware company based in Paris, has chosen GetFeedback as its customer experience solution to improve the online experience for its clients.

While providing an impeccable in-store experience has always been a priority for Christofle, listening to customers on digital channels has become equally essential. As the brand saw an uptick in activity on its website during the pandemic, Christofle needed a way to understand customer preferences and take action to best address them. GetFeedback allows Christofle to identify and resolve friction points to enhance the overall customer experience. The solution’s agility, ease of implementation and ease of use will support Christofle as it seeks to build long-term brand advocates.

“We have always lived and breathed on the feedback from our stores. The acceleration of online sales made it necessary to start gathering customer feedback from our digital channels, too,” said Pierre Leurquin, Digital, Data & E-Commerce Director at Christofle. “GetFeedback is a barometer that allows us to assess, in real time, the quality of the customer experience we deliver, so we can improve and better serve our customers’ needs. For us, the tool is a real step forward in promoting a culture centered on the voice of the customer.”

About GetFeedback
GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is the top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart. Learn more at getfeedback.com.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.