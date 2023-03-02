Vivre Le Rêve Boasts Elegance that Transcends the Exceptional and Extraordinary

Sarasota, Florida, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivre Le Rêve (Living the Dream), an incomparable luxury waterfront estate situated on Bay Island at the sought-after north end of Siesta Key, has been listed at $10 million. An indication of the unparalleled grandeur and captivating opportunity for the homebuyer in search of the very best, the landmark property at 799 Freeling Drive will soon be featured on a primetime FOX Business real estate show, as the program’s host and crew recently filmed an episode on the home.

With an unprecedented 69 feet of bay frontage, the three-story, 7,636-sq.-ft., fully renovated coastal-style residence was masterfully designed by Clifford Scholz and custom built by Perrone Construction. Upon entry, the high level of craftsmanship and keen attention to detail are evident throughout the sprawling, open floor plan, with intricate custom moldings and built-ins, hand-selected materials, expansive windows, soaring 21′ ceilings and an abundance of entertaining areas. The outdoor living spaces are equally exceptional, with an oversized saltwater pool adorned with water features, a large, open patio area ideal for entertaining guests, and an astroturf three-hole putting green.

“The homes on Bay Island are all remarkable, but Vivre Le Rêve has touches like no other,” said Michelle Ward, listing agent. “For example, the theatre room offers 12 seats and a full bar, with carpeting that only exists in two places on the planet – Vivre Le Rêve and Disney World.”

For the nautical enthusiast, the property boasts a dock that can accommodate a yacht of up to a 60’, plus a 24,000-lb. boat lift and a davit for a 16’ boat. The Freeling Drive Peninsula is positioned on one of Sarasota’s most protected and beautiful deepwater basins, located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico with no fixed bridges between the property and open water.

The original owners, ready to downsize, are represented by Preferred SHORE, a leading independent luxury brokerage with Realtors covering most major markets across Florida.

For more information about Vivre Le Rêve and a full list of its unique features and amenities, call Michelle Ward at 941-920-2460.

About Preferred SHORE

Preferred SHORE is a progressive real estate marketing company that specializes in helping customers achieve and sell ideal waterfront lifestyles on Florida’s beautiful coastal areas. Preferred SHORE is a brokerage brand that emphasizes progressive marketing campaigns, skillful agents and is reflective of a deep appreciation for living a waterfront lifestyle. Transactions are expertly facilitated with great care to provide an unrivaled experience and result. If you have real estate to buy or sell, or you are looking for a brokerage to align with as an agent with high standards, we made this company for you! Visit preferredshore.com.

