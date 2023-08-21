Aviara AV28S | Luxury Without Limits With the development of the AV28 series, Aviara continues to evolve its collection and provide luxury without limits. Explore the AV28: https://www.aviaraboats.com/av28

With the development of the AV28 series, Aviara continues to evolve its collection and provide luxury without limits. Explore the AV28: https://www.aviaraboats.com/av28

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviara Boats, LLC continues to evolve its collection and provide luxury without limits with the release of the AV28 series. The entirely new AV28 series seamlessly merges luxury and sport with progressive styling, modern comfort, quality details, and elevated control to cruise through any condition and deliver the ultimate experience on the water. With options including the sterndrive AV28, the outboard AV28-OB, and a surf-centric forward-facing drive model—the AV28S—the entire AV28 series delivers Luxury Without Limits.

The AV28S equipped with SurfStar™, by MasterCraft, enhances the elevated experience Aviara is known for with world-class surf technology to delivery behind-the-boat enjoyment like never before.

The new AV28S offers the most refined surf experience on the water with custom tabs, ballast, and user interface featuring factory preset wave profiles and the ability to create custom profiles for various activities and rider preferences. SurfStar comes standard on the AV28S and is easily controlled through the helm display.

“We set out and succeeded at developing a series of 28’ Luxury Day Boats that provides no limit when it comes to how or where you boat,” said Rob Nye, Director of Sales and Marketing at Aviara. “Building on the success of our other models, the AV28 is undeniably Aviara and now with the most refined wake in the segment endless days on the water are ready to be enjoyed.”

The entire AV28 series offers customizable finishes, unique features, and spacious seating providing the perfect place for your entire crew to socialize all day. Easy access to the water and seating versatility at the transom make the AV28 our most fluid vessel from cruising to swimming and surfing.

The AV28 series truly offers luxury without limits.

About Aviara:

Aviara creates an elevated open water experience by fusing progressive style and effortless comfort in each and every modern, luxury vessel. Aviara’s aesthetic exudes European styling and delivers unmatched levels of craftsmanship and feel for customers that demand perfection. Born from a team with decades of innovation excellence, Aviara performs with unrivaled precision, enabling captains to instantly master every escape.

On an Aviara, captains become hosts and entertainment is top priority. Aviara designers have re-imagined the luxury day boat experience, creating an open deck layout with modern comfort that prioritizes social interaction. Aviara delivers premium standard features and appointments, and elevated control beginning at the clean, digital-forward helm and carried through to the premium audio that enhances the on-board experience. Aviaras are available in both sterndrive and outboard propulsion options.

The preferred partnerships and exclusive partnerships with leading companies factor into the premium design, innovation, and quality in every boat. From premium materials, Klipsch audio, and engines from Ilmor Marine, Mercury and Mercury MerCruiser®, owners enjoy a unique, luxury experience where details matter.

Aviara is American made in its dedicated manufacturing facility in Merritt Island, Florida. Aviara is handmade to the highest standards and dedication towards manufacturing precision and unrivaled quality.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft is a registered trademark of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Ilmor Marine is a registered trademark and brand of Ilmor Marine, LLC. Klipsch Marine is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Unless noted trademarks are the property of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

© 2023 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd662bfd-d9c4-4b39-bdee-ab40d3d76032

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/137ff8fb-12ac-430a-8b24-6909d67c704f

CONTACT: Aviara Sales and Marketing Contact: Rob Nye (865) 806-8014 rob.nye@aviaraboats.com Investor Contact: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Bobby Potter Director of Treasury & Investor Relations Investorrelations@mastercraft.com