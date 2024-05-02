WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Recorded Net Loss attributable to common shareholders of $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share.

Increased Industrial Same-Store NOI 6.5% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2023 .

Completed a 119,295 square foot lease extension amendment, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 28.0% and 27.9% , respectively.

Acquired a 59.1 acre land parcel for $3.4 million and commenced development of a 625,200 square foot built-to-suit warehouse/distribution facility in the Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina market subject to a 12-year lease, which is estimated to commence in January 2025.

Placed in service one warehouse/distribution facility containing 488,400 square feet in the Phoenix, Arizona market, which is fully leased to a single tenant.

Invested an aggregate of $25.5 million in development activities.

Subsequent Events

Completed 1.6 million square feet of lease extensions raising industrial Cash Base Rents by an estimated 8.0%.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented “Our industrial portfolio generated robust same-store NOI growth in the first quarter and is continuing to benefit from attractive mark-to-market outcomes with our average annual escalator rising to 2.7%. Additionally, as a result of second quarter leasing, we estimate that our industrial same-store NOI will be in the range of 4.0% to 5.0% for 2024. As we advance our efforts on development leasing and mark-to-market opportunities, we expect to continue deleveraging the balance sheet over time, enhancing LXP’s financial profile and building a stronger foundation for profitable long-term growth, with build-to-suit opportunities our primary area of focus.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total gross revenues were $86.3 million, compared with total gross revenues of $85.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from market rent increases and stabilized development projects, which was partially offset by sales.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $9.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $50.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Dividends

LXP previously announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 of $0.13 per common share, which was paid on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

LXP previously also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, which is expected to be paid on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

PLACED IN SERVICE DEVELOPMENT Property Type (% Owned) Market Sq. Ft. Initial Cost Basis

($000)(1) Approximate Lease Term (Yrs) % Leased Warehouse/Distribution (93%) Phoenix, AZ 488,400 $ 52,767 7.0 100% Warehouse/Distribution (80%)(2) Central Florida 1,085,280 80,825 N/A —% Warehouse/Distribution (80%)(2) Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 64,285 N/A —% 2,627,040 $ 197,877

1. Initial cost basis excludes certain remaining costs, such as incomplete tenant improvements, leasing costs and developer partner promote, if any.

2. The warehouse distribution facility was placed in service vacant one year after the completion of base building construction in accordance with LXP’s policy.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of Buildings Market Estimated Sq. Ft. Estimated Project Cost(1) ($000) GAAP Investment Balance as of 3/31/2024(2) ($000) LXP Amount Funded as of 3/31/2024(3) ($000) Actual/Estimated Base Building Completion Date % Leased as of 3/31/2024 Consolidated: Build-to-Suit Development Projects Leased Piedmont (100%)(4) 1 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 625,200 $ 74,400 $ 26,069 $ 5,354 4Q 2024 100 % Development Projects Available for Lease(5) Smith Farms (90%) 1 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 1,091,888 $ 76,900 $ 73,242 $ 70,266 2Q 2023 — % South Shore (100%)(6) 2 Central Florida 213,195 33,500 30,439 30,295 2Q 2023 – 3Q 2023 — % Etna Building D (100%) 1 Columbus, OH 250,000 30,200 23,431 22,964 1Q 2024 — % 4 1,555,083 $ 140,600 $ 127,112 $ 123,525 5 2,180,283 $ 215,000 $ 153,181 $ 128,879

Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs. Excludes leasing costs and incomplete costs. Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, LXP acquired a 59.1 acre land parcel for a purchase price of $3.4 million and commenced construction of a build-to-suit warehouse/distribution facility subject to a 12-year lease, which is estimated to commence in January 2025. Estimated project costs excludes potential developer fee or partner promote, if any. During the fourth quarter of 2023, a 57,690 square foot portion of the project, representing 21% of the total project, was occupied by the tenant and placed in service.

LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

3/31/2024

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

3/31/2024

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%) Phoenix, AZ 320 $ 73,973 $ 74,610 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 116 5,329 4,284 ATL Fairburn JV (100%) Atlanta, GA 14 1,732 1,755 450 $ 81,034 $ 80,649

Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

3/31/2024

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

3/31/2024

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: Etna Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 52 $ 9,750 $ 11,271 Etna Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,251 2,729 73 $ 12,001 $ 14,000

Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share.

LEASING

During the first quarter of 2024, LXP executed the following lease extension amendment:

EXTENDED LEASES – SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Cartersville (1) GA 08/2024 08/2027 119,295

(1) Extension signed in the fourth quarter 2023, however, fair market value rent was determined in the first quarter 2024 and a lease amendment was signed.

As of March 31, 2024, LXP’s stabilized industrial portfolio was 95.5% leased. A total of 1.8 million square feet of extended industrial leases were entered into from January 1, 2024 through today, with Cash Base Rents increasing by an estimated 27.0%.

BALANCE SHEET

LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.1x. LXP’s total consolidated debt was $1.8 billion at quarter end with 92.8% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 5.5 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.875% as of March 31, 2024.

2024 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be within an expected range of $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted common share. LXP is affirming its expectation that Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be within a range of $0.61 and $0.65 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP’s financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income, and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund its cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties with vacancy. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP’s presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder’s option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP’s real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP’s NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP’s Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP’s operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP’s financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP’s entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP’s properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP’s results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than non-stabilized properties. LXP considers stabilization to occur upon the earlier of 90% occupancy of the property or one year from the cessation of major construction activities. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. If some portions of a development project are substantially complete and ready for use and other portions have not yet reached that stage, LXP ceases capitalizing costs on the completed portion of the project but continues to capitalize costs for the incomplete portion. When a portion of the development project is substantially complete and ready for its intended use, the project is placed in service and depreciation commences.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 85,207 $ 83,417 Other revenue 1,044 1,658 Total gross revenues 86,251 85,075 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (47,509 ) (45,741 ) Property operating (15,188 ) (15,243 ) General and administrative (9,493 ) (9,242 ) Non-operating income 3,769 194 Interest and amortization expense (16,984 ) (11,393 ) Impairment charges — (3,523 ) Change in allowance for credit loss 5 (79 ) Gains on sales of properties — 7,879 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 851 7,927 Provision for income taxes (125 ) (216 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (1,281 ) 3,604 Net income (loss) (555 ) 11,315 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 286 (149 ) Net income (loss) attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders (269 ) 11,166 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) Allocation to participating securities (90 ) (72 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,931 ) $ 9,522 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 291,288,383 290,080,508 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 291,288,383 291,040,466

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,951,860 $ 3,774,239 Real estate – intangible assets 310,989 314,525 Land held for development 81,034 80,743 Investments in real estate under construction 153,181 319,355 Real estate, gross 4,497,064 4,488,862 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 936,474 904,709 Real estate, net 3,560,590 3,584,153 Assets held for sale 25,123 9,168 Right-of-use assets, net 18,283 19,342 Cash and cash equivalents 163,213 199,247 Restricted cash 222 216 Short term investments 130,552 130,140 Investments in non-consolidated entities 47,010 48,495 Deferred expenses, net 35,549 35,008 Investment in a sales-type lease, net 64,061 63,464 Rent receivable – current 4,545 5,327 Rent receivable – deferred 83,049 80,421 Other assets 24,171 17,794 Total assets $ 4,156,368 $ 4,192,775 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 58,843 $ 60,124 Term loan payable, net 297,027 296,764 Senior notes payable, net 1,286,711 1,286,145 Trust preferred securities, net 127,819 127,794 Dividends payable 39,572 39,610 Liabilities held for sale 622 417 Operating lease liabilities 18,993 20,233 Accounts payable and other liabilities 61,264 57,981 Accrued interest payable 18,255 11,379 Deferred revenue – including below market leases, net 8,967 9,428 Prepaid rent 17,781 17,443 Total liabilities 1,935,854 1,927,318 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 294,289,569 and 293,449,088 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively 29 29 Additional paid-in-capital 3,327,682 3,330,383 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,241,595 ) (1,201,824 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,423 9,483 Total shareholders’ equity 2,188,555 2,232,087 Noncontrolling interests 31,959 33,370 Total equity 2,220,514 2,265,457 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,156,368 $ 4,192,775

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,931 ) $ 9,522 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic 291,288,383 290,080,508 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders – basic $ (1,931 ) $ 9,522 Impact of assumed conversions — 3 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (1,931 ) $ 9,525 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 291,288,383 290,080,508 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards — 127,871 Operating partnership units — 832,087 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 291,288,383 291,040,466 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (1,931 ) $ 9,522 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization – real estate 46,208 44,860 Impairment charges – real estate — 3,523 Noncontrolling interests – OP units — 3 Amortization of leasing commissions 1,301 881 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 1,563 2,400 Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities — (12,654 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic 47,141 48,535 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 Amount allocated to participating securities 90 72 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 48,803 50,179 Allowance for credit loss (5 ) 79 Transaction costs(1) — 4 Noncontrolling interest adjustments — (4 ) Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 48,798 50,258 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (2,702 ) (3,087 ) Lease incentives 138 96 Amortization of above/below market leases (449 ) (449 ) Sales-type lease non-cash income (592 ) (526 ) Non-cash interest 1,162 819 Non-cash charges, net 2,451 2,247 Capitalized interest and internal costs (2,056 ) (2,232 ) Second generation tenant improvements (453 ) (162 ) Second generation lease costs (1,094 ) (162 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 35 (70 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 45,238 $ 46,732 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Diluted: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic EPS 291,288,383 290,080,508 Operating partnership units(2) — 832,087 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic FFO 291,288,383 290,912,595 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted EPS 291,288,383 291,040,466 Preferred shares – Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted FFO 295,998,953 295,751,036

(1) Includes costs related to entering into a sales-type lease.

(2) Includes OP units other than OP units held by us.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2024 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Depreciation and amortization 0.67 0.67 Impact of capital transactions (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.61 $ 0.65

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.