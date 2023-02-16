NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $36.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $47.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.

Completed 0.6 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 38.1% and 42.6% , respectively.

Industrial Same-Store NOI increased 6.7% quarter to date 2022 compared to 2021.

Leased approximately 100 acres of industrial development land in the Phoenix, Arizona market for 20 years.

Completed construction of a warehouse/distribution facility containing 0.8 million square feet in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina market.

Invested an aggregate of $67.6 million in development activities, including $53.3 million in six ongoing development projects.

Disposed of four properties for an aggregate gross sales price of $49.6 million.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $107.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $193.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share.

Completed 4.1 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 30.7% and 25.6% , respectively.

Industrial Same-Store NOI increased 5.3% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Acquired three warehouse/distribution facilities for an aggregate cost of $131.2 million.

Completed construction of two warehouse/distribution facilities containing 1.1 million and 0.8 million square feet in the Columbus, Ohio and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina markets, respectively.

Invested an aggregate of $298.2 million in development activities, including $204.4 million in six ongoing development projects and 60 acres of developable land.

Amended unsecured credit facility extending the maturity of the revolving credit portion to July 2026 .

Leased approximately 100 acres of industrial development land in the Phoenix, Arizona market for 20 years .

Repurchased and retired 12.1 million common shares at an average price of $10.78 per share.

Disposed of 10 properties and one land parcel for an aggregate gross sales price of $197.0 million.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented “Our strong operating performance in the fourth quarter was driven by notable accomplishments in leasing, dispositions and leverage reduction. Additionally, we delivered 6.7% Same-Store NOI growth in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the value of our industrial portfolio, which has modern specs, average age of 8.8 years, attractive locational attributes and a diversified and strong credit tenant base. We expect 2023 Adjusted Company FFO to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.70 per diluted common share and Same-Store NOI growth of approximately 4-5%, reflecting the strong demand we are seeing for our high-quality assets and our progress optimizing our portfolio.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total gross revenues were $81.1 million, compared with total gross revenues of $86.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to property sales, including the recapitalization of our special purpose industrial portfolio in 2021 now owned in a non-consolidated joint venture, which was partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $36.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $260.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $47.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $53.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter of 2022, LXP declared its quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $0.125 per common share/unit, which was paid on January 17, 2023 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022. LXP previously declared a dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was paid February 15, 2023 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS Location Property Type Gross Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized Net Income(1) ($000) Annualized

NOI(1)

($000) Month of Disposition % Leased Kalamazoo, MI Other $ 1,175 $ (968 ) $ (948 ) October 35 % Henderson, NC (2) Industrial 6,841 279 497 December 100 % Phoenix, AZ Other 5,250 507 629 December 56 % Romulus, MI Industrial 36,378 594 2,484 December 100 % $ 49,644 $ 412 $ 2,662

Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized. Tenant exercised fixed-rate purchase option in the lease.

The above properties were sold at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.4%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, total consolidated 2022 property disposition volume was $197.0 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.6%, respectively.

STABILIZED DEVELOPMENT Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Cost Basis

($000) Approximate Lease Term (Yrs) % Leased at Completion Warehouse/distribution(1) Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 797,936 $ 64,067 12.3 100 %

Substantially completed and placed into service development project. LXP owns 90%. Initial cost basis excludes $3.0 million of lease commissions and certain remaining costs, including developer partner promote, if any. LXP funded an aggregate of $60.1 million as of December 31, 2022 for this project, of which, $12.8 million was funded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project

Cost(1)

($000) GAAP Investment Balance

as of

12/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

12/31/22

($000)(2) Actual/Estimated Building Completion Date % Leased

as of

12/31/22 Consolidated: The Cubes at Etna East (95%)(3) 1 Columbus, OH 1,074,840 $ 72,850 $ 61,171 $ 58,455 3Q 2022 — % Ocala (80%) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280 83,100 73,737 63,388 1Q 2023 — % Mt. Comfort (80%) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 65,500 59,379 49,848 1Q 2023 — % South Shore (100%) 2 Central Florida 270,885 40,500 25,782 13,553 2Q 2023 — % Cotton 303 (93%)(4) 2 Phoenix, AZ 880,678 84,200 64,682 56,570 1Q 2023 – 2Q 2023 45 % Smith Farms (90%)(5) 2 Greenville-

Spartanburg, SC 1,396,884 101,550 77,173 67,780 1Q 2023 – 2Q 2023 — % $ 447,700 $ 361,924 $ 309,594

Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote, if any. Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share. Base building achieved substantial completion. Property is not in service as of December 31, 2022. Pre-leased 392,278 square foot facility subject to a 10-year lease commencing upon substantial completion of the facility and notice to the tenant. In December 2022, substantially completed and placed into service a 797,936 square foot facility subject to a 12-year lease that commenced upon substantial completion of the facility. Remaining two projects ongoing.

LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

12/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

12/31/22

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%)(2) Phoenix, AZ 320 $ 77,379 $ 73,957 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 116 5,301 4,213 ATL Fairburn (100%) Atlanta, GA 14 1,732 1,736 450 $ 84,412 $ 79,906

Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

12/31/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

12/31/22

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 66 $ 12,975 $ 13,599 ETNA Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,126 2,363 87 $ 15,101 $ 15,962

Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share. Ground leased approximately 100 acres of the original 420 acre developable land parcel located in the Phoenix, AZ market.

LEASING

During the fourth quarter of 2022, LXP executed the following new leases and extensions:

NEW LEASES – FIRST GENERATION(1) Location Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Greer SC 12/2027 81,058 1 TOTAL NEW LEASES – FIRST GENERATION 81,058

LEASE EXTENSIONS – SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Dallas TX 08/2023 09/2026 510,400 1 TOTAL LEASE EXTENSIONS – SECOND GENERATION 510,400

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT LEASED LAND Location Lease

Expiration Date Approx. Acres 1 Glendale(2) AZ 11/2042 100 1 TOTAL INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT LEASED LAND 100

No prior leases, acquisition vacancy. Leased approximately 100 acres of the original 420 acre developable land parcel located in the Phoenix, AZ market, subject to a 20-year ground lease (with three, 10-year extension options) commenced in November 2022. The initial annual rental payments are $5.2 million and escalate by 4% annually.

As of December 31, 2022, LXP’s stabilized industrial portfolio was 99.5% leased. A total of 4.0 million square feet of new and extended industrial leases were entered into in 2022, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 30.7% and 25.6%, respectively.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the fourth quarter of 2022, LXP repurchased and retired 0.4 million common shares for an average price of $9.10 per share, which brought total 2022 repurchases to 12.1 million common shares for an average price of $10.78 per share.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, LXP issued 16.0 million common shares previously sold on a forward basis as part of an underwritten offering for net proceeds of $183.4 million. Thus, LXP issued 3.9 million common shares, net of repurchases in 2022, at $13.53 per common share in this transaction.

As of December 31, 2022, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.4x. LXP’s total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end with 91.4% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 6.5 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.2% as of December 31, 2022.

2023 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be within an expected range of $0.35 to $0.39 per diluted common share. LXP estimates its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be within an expected range of $0.66 to $0.70 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 79,243 $ 85,374 $ 313,992 $ 339,944 Other revenue 1,861 1,108 7,253 4,053 Total gross revenues 81,104 86,482 321,245 343,997 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (45,922 ) (46,135 ) (180,567 ) (176,714 ) Property operating (12,647 ) (13,553 ) (54,870 ) (47,314 ) General and administrative (9,621 ) (10,763 ) (38,714 ) (35,458 ) Transaction costs (4,121 ) (227 ) (4,177 ) (432 ) Non-operating income 582 411 935 1,364 Interest and amortization expense (12,659 ) (11,538 ) (45,417 ) (46,708 ) Debt satisfaction losses, net — (672 ) (119 ) (13,894 ) Impairment charges (580 ) (3,493 ) (3,037 ) (5,541 ) Change in allowance for credit loss (93 ) — (93 ) — Gains on sales of properties 6,143 262,507 59,094 367,274 Selling profit from sales-type leases 37,745 — 47,059 — Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 39,931 263,019 101,339 386,574 Provision for income taxes (151 ) (307 ) (1,102 ) (1,293 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 426 59 16,006 (190 ) Net income 40,206 262,771 116,243 385,091 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,733 ) (481 ) (2,460 ) (2,443 ) Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders 38,473 262,290 113,783 382,648 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) (6,290 ) (6,290 ) Allocation to participating securities (35 ) (258 ) (186 ) (510 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,866 $ 260,460 $ 107,307 $ 375,848 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.13 $ 0.93 $ 0.38 $ 1.35 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 274,928,363 281,383,061 279,887,760 277,640,835 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.90 $ 0.38 $ 1.34 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 276,118,668 292,782,489 282,473,458 287,369,742

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31,

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

2022 2021 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,691,066 $ 3,583,978 Real estate – intangible assets 328,607 341,403 Land held for development 84,412 104,160 Investments in real estate under construction 361,924 161,165 Real estate, gross 4,466,009 4,190,706 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 800,470 655,740 Real estate, net 3,665,539 3,534,966 Assets held for sale 66,434 82,586 Right-of-use assets, net 23,986 27,966 Cash and cash equivalents 54,390 190,926 Restricted cash 116 101 Investment in non-consolidated entities 58,206 74,559 Deferred expenses, net 25,207 18,861 Investment in a sales-type lease, net 61,233 — Rent receivable – current 3,030 3,526 Rent receivable – deferred 71,392 63,283 Other assets 24,314 8,784 Total assets $ 4,053,847 $ 4,005,558 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 72,103 $ 83,092 Term loan payable, net 298,959 298,446 Senior notes payable, net 989,295 987,931 Trust preferred securities, net 127,694 127,595 Dividends payable 38,416 37,425 Liabilities held for sale 1,150 3,468 Operating lease liabilities 25,118 29,094 Accounts payable and other liabilities 74,261 77,607 Accrued interest payable 9,181 8,481 Deferred revenue – including below market leases, net 11,452 14,474 Prepaid rent 15,215 14,717 Total liabilities 1,662,844 1,682,330 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770 and 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 291,719,310 and 283,752,726 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 29 28 Additional paid-in-capital 3,320,087 3,252,506 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,079,087 ) (1,049,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,689 (6,258 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,352,734 2,290,858 Noncontrolling interests 38,269 32,370 Total equity 2,391,003 2,323,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,053,847 $ 4,005,558

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,866 $ 260,460 $ 107,307 $ 375,848 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 274,928,363 281,383,061 279,887,760 277,640,835 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.13 $ 0.93 $ 0.38 $ 1.35 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders – basic $ 36,866 $ 260,460 $ 107,307 $ 375,848 Impact of assumed conversions 9 1,853 156 7,962 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,875 $ 262,313 $ 107,463 $ 383,810 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 274,928,363 281,383,061 279,887,760 277,640,835 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards 354,750 1,223,218 457,597 989,177 Shares issuable under forward sales agreements — 4,568,350 1,274,842 2,110,315 Operating Partnership Units 835,555 897,290 853,259 1,918,845 Preferred shares – Series C — 4,710,570 — 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 276,118,668 292,782,489 282,473,458 287,369,742 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.90 $ 0.38 $ 1.34

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,866 $ 260,460 $ 107,307 $ 375,848 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 45,125 45,391 177,725 173,833 Impairment charges – real estate, including our share of non-consolidated entities 838 3,493 8,137 5,541 Noncontrolling interests – OP units 9 281 156 1,672 Amortization of leasing commissions 797 744 2,842 2,881 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,527 2,026 11,112 8,370 Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities (7,759 ) (262,507 ) (83,562 ) (367,274 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic 78,403 49,888 223,717 200,871 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 6,290 6,290 Amount allocated to participating securities 35 258 186 510 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 80,010 51,718 230,193 207,671 Selling profit from sales-type leases (1) (37,745 ) — (47,059 ) — Allowance for credit loss 93 — 93 — Transaction costs (2) 4,121 227 4,177 432 Debt satisfaction losses, net, including our share of non-consolidated entities 1 672 1,615 13,894 Other non-recurring costs (3) — 1,199 2,573 1,199 Noncontrolling interest adjustments 1,469 — 1,469 — Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 47,949 53,816 193,061 223,196 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (2,519 ) (4,178 ) (11,412 ) (12,324 ) Lease incentives 127 175 518 780 Amortization of above/below market leases (449 ) (340 ) (1,865 ) (1,551 ) Lease termination payments, net — (330 ) — 551 Sales-type lease non-cash income (342 ) — (342 ) — Non-cash interest 819 825 3,278 3,300 Non-cash charges, net 1,846 1,796 7,483 7,137 Capitalized interest and internal costs (2,549 ) (850 ) (8,014 ) (2,974 ) Second generation tenant improvements (78 ) (4,214 ) (5,094 ) (8,392 ) Second generation lease costs (475 ) (1,810 ) (2,613 ) (7,151 ) Joint venture and non-controlling interests adjustment (103 ) (194 ) (211 ) (375 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 44,226 $ 44,696 $ 174,789 $ 202,197 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.28 $ 0.18 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Diluted: FFO $ 0.28 $ 0.18 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.67 $ 0.78 Weighted-Average Common Shares Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic EPS 274,928,363 281,383,061 279,887,760 277,640,835 Operating partnership units(4) 835,555 897,290 853,259 1,918,845 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic FFO 275,763,918 282,280,351 280,741,019 279,559,680 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted EPS 276,118,668 292,782,489 282,473,458 287,369,742 Unvested share-based payment awards — 70,114 17,381 44,261 Preferred shares – Series C 4,710,570 — 4,710,570 — Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted FFO 280,829,238 292,852,603 287,201,409 287,414,003

(1) Aggregate gains recognized upon entering into a sales-type lease and exercises of tenant’s purchase options in leases.

(2) Includes initial direct costs incurred in connection with entering into investments classified as sales-type leases and other acquisition related costs.

(3) Includes strategic alternatives and costs related to shareholder activism.

(4) Includes OP units other than OP units held by us.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



2023 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.39 Depreciation and amortization 0.65 0.65 Impact of capital transactions (0.34 ) (0.34 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.66 $ 0.70

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.