Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lydall to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

Lydall to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MANCHESTER, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020 after the market closes.  A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations. 

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally.  In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section. 

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2020 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10143431.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.  For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

CONTACT: For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com     
[email protected] 
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.