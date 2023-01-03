SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, announced today that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:30 pm Pacific Time.

At the conference, Lyell executives will highlight the company’s growing pipeline of product candidates targeting solid tumors and T-cell reprogramming technologies, including its:

Lead CAR T cell and TIL product candidates, LYL797 and LYL845, which are in Phase 1 clinical development;

Second-generation ROR1 targeting CAR T-cell product candidate, LYL119, that incorporates two new reprogramming technologies

Newest stackable genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies: NR4A3 gene knockout, that is being incorporated along with c-Jun overexpression to enhance the functional activity of CAR T cells; and Stim-R TM , a programmable cell-signaling platform that optimizes signaling parameters during T-cell activation in order to generate more potent CAR T cells



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a pipeline of therapies designed to address what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved and durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell's anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy, planned research and clinical trials and plans to present at the conference; the growing pipeline of product candidates and T-cell reprogramming technologies and the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of such product candidates and technologies; the potential of Lyell's reprogramming technologies to overcome primary barriers to successful adoptive cell therapy in solid tumors, including the ability for Lyell's new genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to enhance the functional activity of CAR T cells and to generate more potent CAR T cells, and Lyell's plans for such reprogramming technologies; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

