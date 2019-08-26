Lyft Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced today that Brian Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mr. Roberts is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft web site at http://investor.lyft.com .



About Lyft, Inc.



Lyft was founded in 2012, and has over 30 million riders and 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

