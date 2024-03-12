Popular rideshare app Lyft is using a transgender woman to promote its new Women+ Connect feature, an option that lets women and nonbinary drivers connect with women and nonbinary passengers.
The app’s new feature will allow any driver who identifies as a woman to be connected with nonbinary or female passengers. Conversely, it will also allow passengers to choose whether they want a nonbinary or female driver to pick them up.
The company entered into a paid partnership
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- PETA pressures First Lady Jill Biden to swap eggs for potatoes at annual Easter egg roll: ‘Spudtacular’ - March 12, 2024
- Lyft partners with trans woman to promote new feature connecting female, nonbinary drivers with riders - March 12, 2024
- 14 Democrats vote with Republicans to condemn Biden immigration policies - March 12, 2024