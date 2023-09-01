PITTSBURGH, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alogent Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around May 31, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ account and routing numbers, names, addresses, phone numbers, check payees, and remittance amounts.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Alogent related to this data breach. If you are a customer of Huntington Bank who has had a check processed by Alogent, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Alogent that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com