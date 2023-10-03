PITTSBURGH, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arietis Health, LLC recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in late May, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security Numbers, driver’s license information, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Arietis Health, LLC related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Arietis Health, LLC you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Arietis Health, LLC that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

