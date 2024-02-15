PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comcast announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in October, 2023, that impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, contact information, the last four digits of individuals’ Social Security numbers, dates of birth, the answers to security questions, and usernames and hashed passwords to Xfinity accounts.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Comcast related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Xfinity (Comcast) you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Xfinity (Comcast) which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

