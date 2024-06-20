PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consulting Radiologists has recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, health insurance, and medical information.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Consulting Radiologists related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Consulting Radiologists, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Consulting Radiologists, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

______________________

1 https://dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/Consumer-notification-letter-1479.pdf.

2 Id.